Rep. Giannino will lose Chelsea in new redistricting process

Rep. Jessica Giannino will continue to represent most of Revere and a portion of Saugus in the Sixteenth Suffolk District, but the first-term state legislator will be losing Chelsea in the new redistricting process.

The House of Representatives and the State Senate approved the redistricting of Massachusetts following the results of the 2020 census.

Giannino won election to the Revere-Chelsea-Saugus seat last November, succeeding Rep. RoseLee Vincent, who like former Rep. Kathi Ann Reinstein, had the Prattville section and other smaller neighborhoods of Chelsea in their legislative district.

But in the redistricting that will go into effect for the 2022 elections, Chelsea will have its own city-wide district of 40,000 residents. State Rep. Dan Ryan of Charlestown also currently represents part of Chelsea in the legislature.

Giannino has served as a Revere councillor-at-large for the past 10 years. The popular legislator decided not to seek re-election to the City Council in Tuesday’s election. She announced at her well-attended 30th birthday party and campaign kickoff event at DeMaino’s that she will be a candidate for re-election for state representative in the 2022 election.

Giannino was at polls in Revere and Saugus Tuesday greeting voters.

“This is my election day in ten years not being on the ballot, and it’s bittersweet,” said Giannino, who topped the ticket in the 2019 at-large election.

She talked about her revised district in the Mass. House of Representative during an interview Tuesday.

“Following the release of the decennial census data which showed population shifts, this past week the House voted to revise the legislative districts based on that data,” said Giannino. “The new 16th Suffolk District will include Revere and Saugus. I will miss Chelsea, but I’m excited for the opportunity for Chelsea to have its own seat at the table as well as represent several new parts of the City of Revere. I am excited to continue my work with Rep. Wong in Saugus and Rep Turco in Revere. Several parts of Revere will be switched between Rep. Turco and me in 2023, but we will continue to work together to ensure there is no gap in constituent services in the city of Revere.

Nineteenth Suffolk District will also change

State Rep. Jeff Turco said the new 19th Suffolk District will consist of: the Town of Winthrop, and Revere, Ward 1, Precincts 1 and 2, Ward 2, except for Precincts 2-3A, Ward 3, Precinct 3, and Ward 5, Precincts 1 and 2.

Ward 3, Precinct 2 and Ward 5, Precinct 3 and a small portion of Ward 2 were removed from Turco’s current district and Ward 5, Precinct 1 and Ward 5, Precinct 2, were added to his new district.

“I am honored to represent the people of Winthrop and Revere,” said Turco. “Though my areas of representation in Revere will change, I am confident that in partnership with Representative Giannino, we will continue to strive to provide top notch service and advocacy for the people of Revere. This year we proved that working together we could effectuate change in a dramatic way by having the parking meters removed from Revere Beach.”