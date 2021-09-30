RHS Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer Earns Two Wins Over GBL Foes

The Revere High boys soccer team earned a pair of victories over Greater Boston League rivals Chelsea and Somerville last week.

In a 6-0 triumph at Chelsea Stadium last Thursday, senior captain David Marquez led the Patriot offense with a pair of goals. David was assisted by Felipe Maia and Keny Guerrero-Alvarez.

Matt Rivera (assisted by Brayan Henao), Jefferson Mejia (from Joao Victor Cunha), Keny Guerrero-Alvarez (unassisted), and Jefferson Mejia (from Luis Marquez) also reached the back of the Red Devil net.

This past Saturday the Patriots eked out a 1-0 win over fierce GBL foe Somerville. A penalty kick by David Marquez proved the difference.

The lone setback for Revere for the week came last Tuesday with a 4-1 loss at Medford in which Jefferson Mejia delivered the lone Patriot tally, assisted by Bonn Quiroz.

Coach Manny Lopes and his crew, who now stand at 3-2-1 on the season, have a busy week lined-up. They were scheduled to host Malden yesterday (Tuesday) and will entertain Everett tomorrow (Thursday) evening under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 6:30.

They will host non-league foe Newton North at the high school turf field Saturday morning at 10:00. They will entertain Somerville next Tuesday.

RHS Volleyball Team Tops Chelsea, 3-1

The Revere High volleyball team engaged in a busy week of action last week with four matches in six days.

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s crew opened the week with a 3-1 victory at Chelsea last Monday.

Two days later, the Patriots engaged in a very competitive match against Malden, but came up on the short end of a 3-1 decision.

“The fourth set was very close, but we were not able to hold onto the lead and lost that set, 26-24, to finish the match,” said Mimmo.

This past Friday Revere took on non-league rival Arlington Catholic and dropped a 3-0 decision.

“We were missing two players, but again we had a competitive match,” noted Mimmo.

On Saturday, the RHS squad bounced back to earn a 3-0 win at the Pioneer Charter school in Everett.

“Our goal this season is to improve every day,” said Mimmo. “I think we will be able to see that growth this upcoming week.”

The Patriots were scheduled to meet Everett this past Monday and will host Somerville today (Wednesday). They will hit the road to play at East Boston on Friday, at Lynn Classical next Monday, and at Lynn English next Wednesday.

RHS Golfers Edged in Match with Medford

The Revere/Malden co-op golf team turned in a fine performance, but came up just short in a contest with Medford last Tuesday by a score of 38.5-33.5 in a match played at Kelly Greens.