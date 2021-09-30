Revere Football Rushes Past Medford, 34-6

Revere High football players have grown accustomed to winning the past four seasons. After an appearance in the North sectional finals versus Melrose in 2019, the Patriots won three of their four games during an abbreviated season in the spring of 2021. In 2018, Revere had a 7-4 record.

The winning is continuing in the fall of 2021 as Revere is off to a solid 2-1 after defeating Medford, 34-6, Friday night at Hormel Stadium.

What looked like a rebuilding year on paper is now turning into a playoff-contending season for Coach Lou Cicatelli’s surprising Patriots.

Mark Marchese and Davi Barreto each rushed for two touchdowns as the Revere offense put together another strong 34-point performance following the 34-0 dismissal of Chelsea a week earlier.

Marchese had 151 yards rushing while Barreto had 130 yards in a devastating 1-2 punch out of the Revere backfield.

Quarterback Anwar Marbouh completed 5-of-7 passes for 70 yards. Junior Sami El Asri also scored a touchdown. Wilmer Rodriguez kicked three PATs in the game.

Max Doucette, Ricardo Goncalves, and Jason Shosho were the defensive standouts as Revere limited the Mustangs to one score.

“The defense set the tone and gave the offense great field position all game,” said head coach Lou Cicatelli. “It was a great team effort on both sides of the ball.”

Marchese, Barreto Named Herald ‘Stars’

Mark Marchese and Davi Barreto were named Boston Herald high school football “Stars of the Week” for their performances versus Medford.

Revere travels to Lynn Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Lynn English at Manning Field.