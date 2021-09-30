Obituaries 09-29-2021

Julie Frongillo Kupski

She Will Always Be Remembered for Her Big Open Heart

Julie Frongillo Kupski of Winthrop, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully at home on September 23 surrounded by her cherished family and friends.

Julie was the beloved daughter of the late Lt. John Frongillo, BFD and Adeline Frongillo of East Boston and Revere. She leaves behind her daughter, Gina and her husband, Paul Battles of Cataumet, her sister, Josephine Coppola and her late husband, John Coppola of Topsfield, her brother, John Frongillo Jr. and sister-in-law, Ellen Frongillo of Saugus. She was the sister of the late Carmella Crosbie and her late husband, Francis Crosbie of Salem. She also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews as well as her lifelong close and dear friends who were instrumental in taking care of her in the final days of a long illness. Julie was the former wife of Robert Torres ( Kupski) and mother of Robert Torres and granddaughters, Zoe and Annalise.

Julie was a heart centered person who loved talking to all kinds of people. She showed her love by cooking and feeding all those who entered into her orbit. She was known for the largest meatballs in town and home-made eggplant! Julie loved her precious dog babies and enjoyed decorating in bright, bold colors to match her colorful personality.

Aside from being a devoted mother, Julie really enjoyed serving her regulars at the China Roma Restaurant in Revere and loved the family that she created there. She even fixed up her niece Lisa with her husband Pat and they’ve gone on to have a family of their own.

Julie loved bringing people together and entertaining in her colorful apartment. Julie will always be remembered for her big open heart and always lending a comforting ear to anybody who needed to talk.

On behalf of Julie, her family would like to thank the Care Dimensions staff and Global Health Aides for the quality of care they administered to Juli, in her final hours. The family also wants to thank the Beth Israel Hospital for their many years of care.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Tuesday, October 5 at 11 a.m. (Everyone to meet directly at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St, Boston, MA 02135 or at thehome.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

F. Phyllis McLaughlin

Her Family Was Her Biggest Passion

Funeral Services were conducted in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals on Monday, September 27 for F. Phyllis (O’Hara) McLaughlin, 85, who died peacefully in her Beachmont home. Private interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Phyllis was a lifelong Revere resident. She and her family grew up in the Point of Pines section of Revere. This meant that Revere Beach was her playground and she embraced it. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1955. Phyllis spent a brief time working as a telephone operator until she married the love of her life, Robert F. McLaughlin. Revere is where they remained and where Phyllis raised her family. She was a homemaker and mother to her children and any other kid in the neighborhood. Phyllis had an open door to all the other kids in and around the city. Phyllis was also known for all of her Beachmont Yard Sales. She always had something for the kids to eat or drink. Phyllis and her husband loved entertaining and having many parties through the years. They especially enjoyed traveling and cruising to many different ports around the world.

Phyllis was a very social woman, she loved to meet new friends and acquaintances.

She was a regular at the Friday Night Bingo at St. Mary’s Church and enjoyed taking trips to the casinos. Her biggest passion was her family, sharing and making memories, and undoubtedly her greatest love of all, were her grandchildren. She was so proud of each of them and their personal accomplishments.

The devoted wife of 61 years to the late Robert F. McLaughlin, she was the loving mother of John R. McLaughlin and his wife, Danae of Stoneham, Scott A. McLaughlin and his wife, Katherine of Melrose, Stephen M. McLaughlin and his companion, Becky Tamburino of North Billerica and the late Robert McLaughlin; treasured and proud grandmother of Ryan McLaughlin and his wife, Katie of North Providence, RI, Kaci L. McLaughlin of Seattle, WA and Christen M. McLaughlin and her fiancé, Andrew Legget of Danvers; dear sister of the late Marjorie E. Robertson and her husband, James R., Mary Racca and her husband, James S. “Brother,” Dorothy Minichino, Helen Botta and her husband, Frank and John O’Hara; special aunt of Karen Santilli of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends, neighbors and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135.

Eugene “Gene” Masella, Sr.

Family Man and Well Known Revere Carpenter and Contractor

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere on Friday, October 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for Eugene D. “Gene” Masella, Sr., who passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on September 25 at the age of 93. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 1:45 p.m., followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Gene was a lifelong resident of Revere. He grew up just blocks away from Revere Beach, where he developed a love and appreciation for all the beach had to offer during its heyday. It was at that very same beach that he met the love of his life, Tudy, his wife of 76 years.

As a child, he was an altar server at St. Anthony’s Church. He attended grade school at the Paul Revere School, but like so many of his generation, he needed to help support his family during the Great Depression. At thirteen, he began his career as a butcher with the First National Store in Winthrop, and later, a meat manager at Stop & Shop. Gene also worked as a chef at his uncle’s restaurant on Revere Beach, where he developed his passion for cooking.

A few years later, he began working for his older brother, a local contractor, where he quickly learned and mastered the construction trade. He became a Master Finish Carpenter and built many homes and commercial buildings throughout the area. Gene also proudly served as Scoutmaster of the Boy Scout troop in Revere.

One of his proudest accomplishments was buying a plot of land on Suffolk Avenue and building a home for his young family, digging the foundation by hand.

Growing up during the Great Depression gave Gene an immense sense of humility and an unparalleled work ethic that he carried with him his entire life. Gene was known for his stories, wisdom, and most of all, his legendary cooking.

The love story of Gene and his wife Tudy and their 76 years of marriage is a true testament of love, devotion and commitment. Gene was a family ma, and family is what mattered to him the most.

The devoted husband of Mary T. “Tudy” Masella of Revere, he was the loving father of Sheryl A. Yantosca and her husband, James of Windham, NH, Domenic E. Masella and his wife, Terry of Bedford, NH, and Eugene D. Masella, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Phyllis of Revere; cherished grandfather of James Yantosca and his wife, Stacey of Windham, NH, Eugene D. Masella, III and his wife, Lauren of Windham, NH, and Jared M. Masella and his wife, Kristine of Peabody; adored great-grandfather of Isabella, Geno, Aderli and Ben. He was the beloved son of the late Giovaninna Masella and Domenico Masella and dear brother of the late Nellie Terminello, Mario Masella, Rudy Masella, Ralph Masella, and Michael Masella. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Norma Brown

Past Member of the Revere Women’s Club, Eastern Star out of Melrose and Daughter of the Nile in Wakefield.

Norma (Hawley) Brown of East Wakefield, NH, formerly of Revere, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 85.

Norma was a past member of the Revere Women’s Club, Eastern Star out of Melrose and Daughter of the Nile in Wakefield.

Born in Chelsea on April 5, 1936 to the late Norman and Hazel (Moody) Hawley, she was the beloved wife of the late David Brown, devoted mother of Pamela Majewski and her husband, John of East Hampton, CT, the late Linda Freeman of East Wakefield, NH and the late David N. Brown and his wife, Joana of Escondido, CA; dear sister of George Hawley and his late wife, Theresa of Billerica; cherished grandmother of Amy Roman and her husband, Jason, Stephanie Faris and her husband, Jeffrey, Adam Brown and his wife, Monica, Thomas Brown and his wife, Leigh and Sean Freeman and adored great grandmother of Brooklyn and Lena Roman and Lucas Brown.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, September 30 from 5 to 8: p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Prayer Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma’s name to the MSPCA-Angell, Att. Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or at mspca.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

BeverlyAnn Thompson

Her Journey on This Earth Touched so Many

BeverlyAnn “Bev” (Wilhelm) Thompson of Revere passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on September 22 at the age of 73.

The beloved wife of Claude Randall Thompson, she was the devoted mother of David Bosell of Clinton, Allan Bosell of Revere, Serena Harrison of Oklahoma and the late Randy Thompson, Roy Bosell, and Kristen Thompson; dear sister of Richard Williams of Lynn and the late Roger Williams and Suzanne Alderman.

Her journey on this Earth touched so many: Bev was a cherished Nina and grandmother of 14, adored great grandmother of six and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter in her honor to continue her legacy of saving animals. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Nellie Grasso

A Woman of Grace and Strength Whose Family Was the Foundation of Her Life

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on September 27, for Nellie (Dotolo) Grasso, 105, who passed in the loving presence of her family at her home. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Nellie lived all 105 years of her life in Revere. She was educated in Revere Schools.

In 1935, she married Salvatore Grasso. The couple remained in Revere where Nellie was close to her family and raised her children. She was devoted to her family and family was the foundation of her life. Nellie was an incredible cook and baker. Many of the wonderful treats she made were always shared to express her gratitude to people or simply as a beautiful gesture of kindness.

Nellie was a part of “The Greatest Generation” era. She possessed an education that was taught on life’s lessons; importance of family, how to be resourceful and to contribute to society. She was creative when it came to knitting and made many blankets, sweaters, vests, hats, mittens and many other creations for family and friends.

She was a woman of grace and strength, for that she was revered and was the matriarch of her loving family.

The wife of 58 years of the late Salvatore E. Grasso, she was the loving mother of the late Geraldine M. DeSisto and Dennis R. Grasso; cherished grandmother of Doreen Perez of Revere, Lisa A. Lowell and her husband, David of Raymond, NH and Carla Grasso of Portsmouth, NH; treasured great grandmother of Richard Lowell, Steven Lowell, Christina Lowell, Joshua Perez, Elisa Perez and Jason Perez and adored great great grandmother of Austin, Brandon, Mason, Ally, Autumn, Reighna, Aiden, Logan, Cooper, Axton, Nellie, Lorenzo and Emma, David and she also leaves one great, great great grandson, Ryder. She was the dear sister of Lorraine C. Holloway of Revere and the late Catherine R. Dotolo, Vincent, Lawrence J., Carmine and Anthony Dotolo. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, devoted friends, extended family and neighbors.

Donna Gatti

Of Saugus, formerly of Revere

Donna (Prestia) Gatti, 62, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 20.

A former employee of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, she was the cherished daughter of Mary (DiTomaso) Panarese and the late Salvatore Prestia, she was the beloved wife of Peter Gatti Jr., loving mother of Peter Gatti III and his wife, Tara of Danvers and Jennifer Lanes and her husband, Scott of Revere; adored grandmother of five grandchildren: Francesca, Peter IV, Anna, Briana and Kyle and dear sister of Michael Prestia of Ipswich and Paul Prestia of Westford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in Donna’s name to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923.

At the family’s request, funeral services are private.

Gregory Wayne Arnold

May 5, 1950 ~ September 3, 2021

Gregory Wayne Arnold, 71, of Oviedo Florida, formerly of Revere, passed away September 4 after a long illness.

A former Marine, who served in Vietnam, Gregory enjoyed traveling, going to concerts and spending time at the beach with his grandchildren.

Born in Providence, RI to the late Edward and Eleanor (Lake) Arnold, he is survived by his wife, Linda (Aucella) Arnold, his daughter, Rochelle and her husband, Kyle Roe of Windermere, FL, his son, Jerome and his wife, Heather Arnold of Lacombe, LA and his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Eric McIntyre of Oviedo, FL; a sister, Nancy Arnold of Massachusetts and his grandchildren: Gavin, Nathaniel, Caleb, Faith and Emily.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gregory’s name to the American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052

www.Liverfoundation.org or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116

www.diabetes.org.

Claude Randall Thompson

Of Revere

Claude Randall “Randy” Thompson of Revere passed away unexpectedly on September 26 at the age of 74.

Randy, who proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, was born in Bay Minette, AL on February 4, 1947 to the late Mark and Mattimaye (Howell), he was the beloved husband of the late BeverlyAnn “Bev” (Wilhelm) Thompson; devoted father of David Bosell of Clinton, Allan Bosell of Revere, Serena Harrison of Oklahoma and the late Randy Thompson, Roy Bosell, and Kristen Thompson. cherished Papa and grandfather of 14, adored great grandfather of six and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was the dear brother of the late James, George, Sheila, Sharon, Cynthia, Wayne, and Larry.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Sunday, October 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. Prayer Service in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Randy’s name to a non-profit of your choosing that aides Veterans. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

John P. Christopher

Proud Member of the Chosin Few, VFW, American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans

John P. Christopher, 90, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away Friday, September 24.

John was a Marine Combat Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a proud member of the Chosin Few, VFW, American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans.

He was the cherished son of the late Dominic and Mary (Flak) Christopher, beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Ferrante) Christopher, loving father of Col. John Christopher USMC and his wife, Valeria, Robin Crane

and her husband, Matthew and the late Cheryl Christopher, adored grandfather of August and Gianna Crane, caring brother of Stephen Christopher and the late Dorothy Fournier and Gerald, Dickie and Bobby Christopher. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Winthrop Cemetery in Winthrop on Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m.

Donations in John's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund