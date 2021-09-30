Petitioner Withdraws Application For Single-Family Home on Agneous Ave.

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals met for about three minutes last Wednesday to take up the petition from Cavallo Corporation of Somerville for numerous variances to enable Cavallo to construct a single-family dwelling on vacant Lots 5 and 6 on Agneous Avenue.

Chairman Michael Tucker and members Aklog Limeneh, Arthur Pelton, John Lopes, and new member Hazem Hamdan were present.

Lawrence A. Simeone Jr., the attorney for the petitioner, said that his client would like to withdraw its application without prejudice after having been unable to resolve matters with neighbors at the present time.

“There appears to be quite a divide as to what should and should not go on this lot,” said Simeone.

Tucker said that the board had received numerous emails on the matter, including from Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

The board unanimously voted to allow the petition to be withdrawn without prejudice, which means that the applicant could come back at a later time..

Tucker said the next meeting of the ZBA is set for October 27.

Following is the full petition that was on the agenda.

A-21-23 continued from August 25, 2021

Applicant: Cavallo Corporation, 70 Victoria Street, Somerville, MA 02144 requesting the following variances of the Revised Ordinances of the City of Revere to enable the appellant to construct a single-family dwelling on vacant Lots 5 and 6 at Agneous Avenue, Revere, MA 02151:

1. Section 17.24.010 with respect to minimum area requirement of 8,000 s.f. for an unqualified lot within the HD zone in accordance with Section 17.24.030 (D) (1);

2. Section 17.24.010 with respect to minimum frontage requirement of 80 feet for an unqualified lot within the HD zone in accordance with Section 17.24.030 (D) (1);

3. Section 17.24.010 with respect to minimum front yard setback requirement of 20 feet within the RB District;

4. Section 17.24.010 with respect to minimum side yard setback requirement of 10 feet each side within the RB District;

5. Section 17.24.010 with respect to minimum rear yard setback requirement of 30 feet within the RB District;

6. Section 17.24.010 (a) with respect to minimum rear yard setback requirement of 20 feet for decks within the RB District.