Suffolk Downs Welcomes Families to First Touch-a-Truck Event at Former Racetrack

A Touch-a-Truck at The Track event will be held for an up-close view of tractors, trucks, diggers, police cars and fire engines. Sit in the seats, honk the horns or take your pictures on the front end! Guests of all ages will be able to explore vehicles like a BearCat SWAT Truck, East Boston and Revere fire trucks and police cars, a backhoe and other earthmovers. Enjoy family-friendly activities in the paddock, ride on the trackless train ride for kids, take a stroll to view the public art installation The Window Walk, visit the food trucks and jam out to music by DJ Sprino. The first 300 guests will receive a free ice cream at the ice cream truck.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. and will held on Saturday, October 2, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

At the Track at Suffolk Downs, 525 William F McClellan Hwy, Boston, MA 02128

Free parking is available on site and the event is accessible via short walk from the Suffolk Downs MBTA station.

As part of HYM Investment Group’s redevelopment of the former Suffolk Downs racetrack site, The Track at Suffolk Downs has been opened to the public for recreation and community events.