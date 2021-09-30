Arrigo Announces Launch of Inclusionary Zoning Process for Housing

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo announced the launch of the city’s inclusionary zoning process to preserve the affordability of housing in Revere. As part of the initial kick-off, the Mayor joined a meeting of local stakeholders including housing advocates, developers, community leaders, elected officials who have been appointed to inform this effort in partnership with Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), and the City’s Department of Planning and Community Development.

“In Revere, our diverse neighborhoods are the foundation of our city. Now we are growing faster than ever and it’s important that our housing production and policies keep up the pace to support all of our residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We are excited to start our Inclusionary Zoning process and work to maintain and increase housing opportunities for all in our community.”

The newly-appointed Inclusionary Zoning Advisory Committee (IZAC) will guide the policy creation from start to finish and lead efforts to seek input from a diversity of Revere residents. Community members will learn about and provide input on Revere’s housing needs, the market, and the residential development process. Working collaboratively through focus groups and two public forums, the advisory committee will be responsible for submitting a final recommendation to the city for adoption into the Revere Zoning Code.

Committee members include:

• Laura Rosi, Housing Families

• Mark Rossi, Chelsea Legal Services

• Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Planning Board

• Senator Joseph Boncore

• Sharon Fosbury, The Neighborhood Developers

• Lor Holmes, Revere Housing Coalition

• Fatou Drammeh, Revere Housing Authority Board of Trustees/Revere Community School

• Olga Tacure, Women Encouraging Empowerment

• Leslie Clyne-DeCicco, RPS Parent Liason

City Staff:

• Reuben Kantor, Chief of Innovation

• Techrosette Leng, Director of Planning and Community Development

• Valentina Moreno, Housing Stability Officer

• Dimple Rana, Director of Community Health and Engagement

• Juan Diego Jaramillo, Aide to Mayor

“Our city has made great strides in promoting economic development that leverages Revere’s unique environmental and transit assets,” said Tech Leng, the City of Revere’s Chief of Planning and Community Development. “As part of our master planning process, it was clear that we needed to pursue new policies that ensure Revere remains a competitive and accessible place for residents to live, work, and raise a family.”

Inclusionary zoning is a powerful municipal planning tool that ensures newly constructed residential development of a certain scale includes a percentage of units that are deed-restricted to be affordable to lower and moderate-income residents.

Adopting inclusionary zoning was a key recommendation in the “Next Stop Revere” master plan, which was based on extensive public input gathered in 2019. As Revere continues to grow, this new regulatory policy will allow for the city to maintain and increase housing opportunities for all residents.

Revere is working with MAPC to conduct outreach, facilitate Committee meetings, analyze data and interviews with various stakeholders, and draft the inclusionary zoning ordinance. The Inclusionary Zoning Advisory Committee began its work this week and invites the community to an online citywide public engagement event in October.

Learn more about the initiative and sign up for updates at www.revere.org/iz.