Beachmont VFW 6712 Auxiliary holds drive for troops

Jan Desmond a member pf Post 6712 and several auxiliary members instituted a care package drive for our troops serving overseas. 28 boxes filled with much needed personal care supplies and toiletries were gathered from post members and friends. Jan is the mother of Marine SSgt. Eric Emmot serving in Afghanistan. Other local loved ones serving are, Marine Cpl. Jake Dennen, Army Pvt. Danny Niemi, and from the US Navy, Alex Pike. The cost of 20 dollars per box for USPS shipping was also collected from the generous people and veterans of Revere.

Members of the Beachmont VFW Post 6712 are proudly displaying a signed American Flag and the 28 boxes that are

being shipped to the young men and women serving our nation overseas. From left: Liz Keller, Carol Jones, Bob Nolan, Al Della Croce , Kathy Froilan, Bill Dwyer, Charles Hensley, John French, Wayne Wyatt, Chrissy Wyatt, Emily Brett and organizer, Jan Desmond.

There are many more from the Revere Community serving and our thanks go out to them and their families. Community outreach welcomes all donations. Please drop them off at the Beachmont VFW Post 6712 , 150 Bennington Street, Revere, Ma. 02151. Thank you from the Officers and Auxiliary members of VFW Post #6712