City, Revere Fire Dept. will hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Revere and Revere Fire Department will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at its annual remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9:40 a.m. at the Revere Fire Station, 360 Revere Beach Parkway.

Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright will preside over the program and deliver remarks. Mayor Brian Arrigo will also speak at the ceremony. Police Chief David Callahan has also been invited to deliver remarks.

The Rev. John Sheridan, pastor of the St. Mary of Assumption Church, will lead a prayer at the ceremony.

Anne MacFarlane, whose daughter, Marianne MacFarlane, died on Sept. 11, 2001, has been invited to participate in the speaking program.

Bright said the Fire Department will ring the “Four Fives” to honor the firefighters and police officers who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Department will lower the flag to half-staff, followed by a moment of silence, the Four-Fives, and the raising of the flag to full staff.

Bright will have 9/11 historical archives on display to further honor the men and women who so gallantly served on that tragic day in New York City and in the days and months following the attack.