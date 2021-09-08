News Briefs

Novoselsky Announces Plans for New Stairs

After many years of disrepair and the need for funding,Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky has said that there are now plans to totally renovate the public stairs between Florence Ave. and Campbell Ave. Several months ago the City Council passed a bond for $1.5M to repair all public stairs in the City. Finally based on tentative costs, the Mayor found it necessary to request the Council to bond the funds to make these repairs and renovations.

At an initial meeting of the Mayor’s Committee, plans were revealed for the complete demolition of the stairs and then reconstruction. With the new stairs will be additional lighting at both ends of the stairs. There currently is a street light in the middle of the stairs. Properties on both sides will be landscaped and have new fencing and railings. These will be the first set of stairs repaired under this bond. It is expected to be put out to bid in late November, early December. The project is expected to begin in the spring and be ready for use by the next school year in September 2022.

The lower set of stairs are not in as bad a shape and will be repaired at a later date.

There will be a public community meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 6:00PM at the Revere Police Station Community Room at 400 Revere Beach Parkway.

Please attend for your questions and further information on the entire project.

CITY Identified as Moderate Risk for West Nile Virus

Due to two additional West Nile Virus cases identified in Middlesex County and new West Nile Virus positive mosquito results identified throughout the area, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now identified Revere as a moderate risk level for West Nile Virus.

There are some preventative measures you can take:

Avoid mosquito bites: Apply bug spray when outdoors and be aware of peak mosquito hours. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning. Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitos away from your skin.

Mosquito-proof your home: Drain standing water such as rain gutters and drains – empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change water in birdbaths frequently. Residents are also urged to install or repair window and door screens.

Protect your animals: Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The City continues to work closely with the Mass Department of Public Health to monitor newly reported mosquito-borne disease cases in the area and continues to work closely with Northeast Mosquito Control in providing weekly mosquito spray treatment. Residents are encouraged to visit https://www.nemassmosquito.org/home/pages/spray-service-request-form to request a spray service in your area.

Celebrate Chinese Autumn Festival with B2C

Bike to the Sea (B2C) is partnering with the Chinese Culture Connection to sponsor a family-friendly bike ride to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival on September 12 from 10 am to 2 pm,meeting at 50 Holden St., Malden. This ride will feature two options:1. Family-Friendly Ride

6-mile round trip on flat bike trail

Malden to Salem Street Park at Revere

Mooncake Snacks

Activities & Gifts for Kids

Water Station2. Ride to the Beach

20-mile round trip on trail and roads

Malden to Nahant Beach

Revere Chamber Announces Appointment of Director

The Revere Chamber of Commerce through Board President Mr. Brian Davis and Board Vice President, Mr. Juan-Carlos Ferrufino has announced the appointment of Mrs. Amanda Schepici-Portillo as their new Director. Amanda is eager and excited to revitalize the Chamber to best serve, support and unify Revere’s diverse business community and professionals.

Amanda is a proud, life-long Revere resident, mother of two Revere Public School students Layla and Angelo, former HR/Talent Acquisition professional, and two times business owner. Amanda is the founder and CEO of Compass Career Directions which helps both job seekers and business owners build confidence and implement effective strategies to move their professional lives forward. She is also the founder of Portillo Property Partners, helping homeowners to transform their properties through the power of paint (and beyond).

As Director, Amanda will immediately begin focusing on meeting the needs of Revere’s business community, building an engaged and enthusiastic board of directors, and creating exciting offerings and events for members. She brings a new vision to the Chamber and can’t wait to hit the ground running.

“When I reflect upon my great city, I see strength, resilience, grit, and diversity. These are the values I will ensure are celebrated and incorporated in the revamp of the Chamber.” – Amanda Portillo

Amanda graduated from Revere High School in 2004, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work (minor in Spanish) from Salem State University and Master’s Certificate in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University. She is bilingual in both English (native) and Spanish. Amanda is happily married to Mr. Gabriel Portillo whom is originally from Armenia, Sonsonate, El Salvador