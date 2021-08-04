On the Campaign Trail

Former Council President Fiore to run for the Ward 5 seat

Special to the Journal

This past week former 3 time City Council President Al Fiore took out nomination papers to run for the Ward 5 council seat. When asked why he is running for the seat, Fiore said “ I’ve had enough of the over development and out-of-town developers running our city.Special permits and variances are being handed out like sticks of bubble gum. People are upset with the inequitable parking sticker policies and the placement of parking meters along the first public beach in America.

All of this exacerbates the traffic and congestion problem in Ward 5and across the city.” The former Councillor also expressed concern about bloated city budgets being slapped on taxpayers’ backs as wellasthelackofcompassionandequalrepresentationacrossWard5.

Fiore concluded with “It’s time to Turn the Tide in Ward 5. I look forward to walking our neighborhoods and listening to the concerns of the people.”

Fiore is a 52 year old father of 2 grown children. His son, Matthew, is studying at Bentley University and his daughter, Taylor, is studying at the University of New Haven. He is the son of the late Albert and Maureen Fiore. Al resides at the St. George Condominiums on Revere Beach Boulevard, where he has lived for the last 10 years, and haslived in Revere for over 40 years. Fiore was first elected to the city council at the age of 22 and stepped aside at age 31 to raise his family. He was then appointed Director of Education and Community Outreach in the Suffolk Superior Court. Fiore is a 1986 graduate of Revere High School and a 1991 graduate of Salem State College with a degree in finance and economics.