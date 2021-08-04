Cogliandro will host ‘Taste of Ward 3’ on Aug. 20 at the Patriot Civic Club

Anthony Cogliandro, candidate for the Ward 3 seat on the Revere City Council, will be hosting the “Taste of Ward 3” on August 20 at 7 p.m. at the Patriot Civic Club on Patriot Parkway.

At the food-tasting, buffet-style event, Cogliandro will be showcasing several food businesses located in the ward including New Deal Fruit, Nour Café, La Abuela Carmen, Rice Passions, Kabob Hut, Sabella’s Ravioli, B & M’s Grill, Fiore’s Market, Fajitas, DeMaino’s, Safy Market, Companion’s, and AJ’s Sweet Treats.

Cogliandro was asked what the inspiration was for bringing this unique event to his ward.

“As a business owner who 100 percent struggled through the pandemic, and also as a COVID compliance officer for the city, I had a front seat of seeing exactly what businesses went through, and I know which industries were hit the hardest,” said Cogliandro. “My goal is to bring a lot of people to this event to help these businesses get more customers, more foot traffic, and really start getting back to normal.”