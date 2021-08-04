City recognizes Madelyn Pineda-Alvarezas August’s Public Servant of the Month

Q: What do you do in the City?

A: I am one of Revere’s COVID Ambassadors as well as the administrator of Revere en Español, a Facebook group where thousands of Revere residents can share resources, job postings, and more in Spanish. It has become a central hub in distributing COVID information to Spanish-speaking residents during the pandemic and it is growing every day.

Q: What are the goals for Revere en Español?

A: My goal with Revere en Español is to continue increasing the number of members in order to inform the Revere community. During the pandemic, we hit 8,000 members which was an exciting milestone for our community. The more members we have, the easier it is to spread the message. It has become a central link to the Spanish-speaking community and City Hall, which has gotten more Revere residents vaccinated, tested, and safe during the pandemic.

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the city?

A: My favorite part of my job is that I have the ability to help the community that I love most by sharing information from City Hall. Every day I translate materials, do outreach to the community, and keep everyone informed. I love what I do, and I am proud that I can do it for the City that I love as well.

Q: How did you get involved in public service?

A: Five years ago, I created Revere en Español with the goal of informing everyone about activities, events, resources, services, and more with the City of Revere in the Spanish language. It was there I realized how much I love to help my community. As a COVID Ambassador, I have more opportunities to share resources with the community.

Q: What are you excited about for the future of Revere?

A: What excites me about Revere’s future is to be part of its continued growth. Revere is a very diverse and dynamic city that continues to embrace its cultural diversity and economic prosperity. I look forward to seeing my children grow in a more happy and harmonious Revere – I have seen so much change during Mayor Arrigo’s administration and I am happy to be a part of that change.