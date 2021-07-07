The following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers for the 2021 Municipal Election:

At Large

*§ Steven Morabito

Sherry Rose

*George J. Rotondo

Kevin A. Sanchez

§ Marc Silvestri

*Gerry Visconti

Cheryl A. Whittredge

*§ Anthony T. Zambuto

Ward 1

* § Joanne McKenna

Frank J. Ferrera

Ward 2

*Ira Novoselsky

Manuel Carrero, Jr.

Ward 3

§ Anthony Saverio

Cogliandro

Michael Joseph Roncevich

Wayne Douglas Rose

Albert J. Terminiello, Jr.

Ward 4

* § Patrick Michael

Keefe, Jr.

Philip Joseph Russo

Ward 5

§ Ronald J. Clark

Christian A. Majano

Ortez

*John F. Powers

Ward 6

*Richard Joseph Serino

School Committee

§ Vanessa J. Biasella

*Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo

Jacqueline Chavez

*Anthony D’Ambrosio

* § Susan J. Gravellese

§ John F. Kingston

*§ Frederick A. Sannella

* Denotes Incumbent

§ Denotes Certified status