List of Candidates Who Have Pulled Nomination Papers

The following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers for the 2021 Municipal Election:

At Large

*§ Steven Morabito

Sherry Rose

*George J. Rotondo  

Kevin A. Sanchez     

§ Marc Silvestri

*Gerry Visconti       

Cheryl A. Whittredge

*§ Anthony T. Zambuto

Ward 1

* § Joanne McKenna

Frank J. Ferrera        

Ward 2

*Ira Novoselsky       

Manuel Carrero, Jr.  

Ward 3

§ Anthony Saverio

Cogliandro

Michael Joseph       Roncevich

Wayne Douglas Rose

Albert J. Terminiello, Jr.

Ward 4

* § Patrick Michael

Keefe, Jr.

Philip Joseph Russo  

Ward 5

§ Ronald J. Clark

Christian A. Majano

Ortez

*John F. Powers

Ward 6

*Richard Joseph Serino        

School Committee

§ Vanessa J. Biasella

*Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo

Jacqueline Chavez    

*Anthony D’Ambrosio

* § Susan J. Gravellese

§ John F. Kingston

*§ Frederick A. Sannella

* Denotes Incumbent

§ Denotes Certified status

