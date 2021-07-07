The following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers for the 2021 Municipal Election:
At Large
*§ Steven Morabito
Sherry Rose
*George J. Rotondo
Kevin A. Sanchez
§ Marc Silvestri
*Gerry Visconti
Cheryl A. Whittredge
*§ Anthony T. Zambuto
Ward 1
* § Joanne McKenna
Frank J. Ferrera
Ward 2
*Ira Novoselsky
Manuel Carrero, Jr.
Ward 3
§ Anthony Saverio
Cogliandro
Michael Joseph Roncevich
Wayne Douglas Rose
Albert J. Terminiello, Jr.
Ward 4
* § Patrick Michael
Keefe, Jr.
Philip Joseph Russo
Ward 5
§ Ronald J. Clark
Christian A. Majano
Ortez
*John F. Powers
Ward 6
*Richard Joseph Serino
School Committee
§ Vanessa J. Biasella
*Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo
Jacqueline Chavez
*Anthony D’Ambrosio
* § Susan J. Gravellese
§ John F. Kingston
*§ Frederick A. Sannella
* Denotes Incumbent
§ Denotes Certified status