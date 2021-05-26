News Briefs

Our Lady of Lourdes Outdoor Mass to be Held on June 20

The annual outdoor mass at the rededicated Our Lady of Lourdes Park on Endicott Ave in Beachmont will be held, rain or shine on Father’s Day, June 20 at 10 o’clock in the morning.

All are invited to attend, and seating will be provided for everyone.

Father Daniel Lazo, Parish Administrator for The Immaculate Conception Parish will celebrate the mass. Immediately following the conclusion of the mass, a collation will be provided.

Finally coming together to pray after the pandemic no matter what your belief, is a great way to give thanks for what have survived and pray for a brighter future.

Wanted! Beautiful Homes and Businesses

Do you know someone in Revere who you think does a wonderful job of beautifying his or her property? Are you pleased to have this home or business on your street or in your neighborhood or just somewhere in the city only because it makes your home look better?

If you do, the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) would like to know where they are located so that their property can be considered for the “Home of the Month” or “Business of the Month” award that the RBC presents to the owners of such places.

The RBC in the process of determining which homes or businesses should receive the award uses the following guidelines:

*Homes or businesses to be considered must be well manicured and neatly maintained.

* Must be esthetically pleasing and have a visible garden area, seasonal flowers and/or shrubbery.

*Must also be clear of any trash, trash cans/bags, litter, debris, graffiti, weeds or high grass.

*Home/Business awards will begin in May and continue through October.

*Two Home awards will be given out per month and business awards will be given out as warranted.

*No repeat awards for at least 5 years after winning an award

* We will attempt to give awards to all 6 wards in Revere, but only if the home or business warrants recognition and meets guidelines

The RBC does not want to miss any property that should be considered for this award. If you know of a property that should be considered, please contact us at 781-485-2770 or at reverebeautification.com.

Greening of the Gateway Cities Program Offers Free Trees to Revere Residents

The City of Revere is participating in the MA Urban Canopy Project through the Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs ‘Greening of the Gateway’ Program. The program offers free trees to Revere residents owning a home with an address in the designated planting zones. Trees are 6’-10’ tall and are planted by a Department of Conservation and Recreation Forester.

Trees are an asset to our City. Trees provide shade, retain water, provide wildlife habitat, and improve the visual appeal of our streets and neighborhoods. Increasing the tree canopy around your home provides savings in energy cost related to heating and cooling. For more information about this program and for address eligibility, Revere property owners should visit MAUrbanCanopy.org or call 617-626-1459.

The Greening of the Gateway program is supported by the Office of Mayor Arrigo, Revere’s Department of Public Works, and the Office of Planning & Development. Revere has also been named a TreeCity USA, by the National Arbor Day Foundation. To access a map of the City of Revere’s tree planting zones visit www.revere.org/greeningrevere.

Postal Employees Will Celebrate Memorial Day

Post Offices across the commonwealth will be closed on Monday, May 31, as our employees pause to celebrate Memorial Day. Street delivery on Monday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

MVES Continues to Offer Free Transportation Services

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) wants to remind individuals that it is offering free transportation services via one of MVES’ transportation providers to adults 60 years and older to local COVID-19 vaccine sites. MVES understands that older adults are more susceptible to the pandemic and feels it is important to help all older residents in its 11 communities served get vaccinated. So if you live in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield or Winthrop, give us a call!

To make it simple, there are only three of eligibility guidelines to get approved for your two roundtrips: be 60 years of age or older, don’t have other means to get to a vaccination site or have access to the vaccines at building complex where you live. When taking your trips, masks or face coverings will be required. That’s it! Make sure to call us in plenty of time so you can plan the most convenient travel time for yourself.

For more information and to register for your rides, call MVES at (781) 324-7705 and ask to speak to an Information and Referral Representative about the transportation vaccination program.