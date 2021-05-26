Arrigo Activates Fire Relief Fund to Support Victims of Fire in Beachmont: Donations May Be Made Online or Via Check Through June 13th

The Office of Mayor Brian Arrigo has begun collecting donations to the Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund to benefit the victims of last week’s tragic fire around the area of Endicott Ave in the Beachmont neighborhood. The fire left several families without stable housing, and the loss of pets and property has been devastating for the displaced residents. Losing almost everything, many have relied on the support of their friends, and Mayor Arrigo hopes the community will continue to be generous in helping them land on their feet.

“Our neighbors face the hardship of losing their homes after an incredibly challenging year for Revere’s families, and it is my hope that the Fire Relief Fund will allow our community the opportunity to securely offer a hand,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Picking up the pieces after tragedies of this caliber is never easy, and the impact of the pandemic makes it that much harder for these families to reach the level of stability they need. I would like to thank the Revere Fire Department and the firefighters of our neighbor municipalities for their tireless efforts to defeat the fire. Our partner community organizations have been the front line of support for these residents, and I am glad to have such supportive infrastructure in our city Our community has and will continue to support these families as they head towards better times.”

Impacted families have received monetary support from Red Cross Massachusetts and will continue to receive support from the City’s community partners.

Donations may be made online via PayPal by visiting https://www.revere.org/mayors-office/relief. Donations may also be received via a check made out to “City of Revere, Mayor’s Office Fire Relief Fund” and mailed to the Mayor’s Office or deposited at People’s United Bank on Broadway.