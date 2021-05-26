City to Hold Memorial Day Exercises

The City of Revere will hold its Memorial Day exercises Monday (May 31) at 11 a.m. on the American Legion Hall Lawn on Broadway.

Marc Silvestri, Revere director of veterans’ services, will serve as master of ceremonies for the program. Silvestri is a highly decorated U.S. Army veteran and Cavalry Scout who served in Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009 and received a Bronze Star in Valor and a Purple Heart Medal

Silvestri has invited Mayor Brian Arrigo, State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco, Sen. Joseph Boncore, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, and members of the City Council and School Committee to attend the exercises. Residents are also welcomed to attend the program.

“This year we’ll also be honoring some of our greatest, most valorous men, whom we intended to pay tribute to on Memorial Day in 2020 but were unable to because of the pandemic,” said Silvestri.

Volunteers from the National Guard, led by Staff Sgt. Taylor DeAngelo, will join Silvestri in delivering remarks at the program honoring deceased members of the United States Armed Forces. Silvestri indicated that memorial pole tributes – during which a square in the city is dedicated to a Revere veteran – will resume during the summer.

“For many, Memorial Day means the beginning of summer, the start of warm weather, and a long weekend. For the Gold Star families and friends of those we’ve lost in combat, it’s a day to remember their fallen heroes,” said Marc Silvestri, Director of Revere’s Veterans Services Office. “Men like Glenn Swell, Ryan King, and many others like them have left to serve our country and never came home. It’s our responsibility to continue to keep the tradition of honoring our fallen on Memorial Day. All game some, some gave all.”

U.S. Army Major Deborah Bowker, commander of the Revere High JROTC, will deliver the keynote address. Bowker’s appearance in the prestigious speaker’s roles coincides with the program’s special tribute to females who currently serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Silvestri was recently interviewed on CBS Boston TV who sought the local hero’s reaction to President Joseph Biden’s decision to bring home the U.S. soldiers serving in Afghanistan. Silvestri said he supported Biden’s decision.

Residents unable to attend the ceremony in person are welcome to tune in on RevereTV (Comcast channel 8/9 and 1072 HD, RCN channel 3/13 & 613/614HD), Facebook, or Youtube.