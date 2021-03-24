Garcia Joins The Neighborhood Developers

Judith Garcia is the latest hire by The Neighborhood Developers as the new Communications Manager.

Judith Garcia officially joins The Neighborhood Developers (TND) as Communications Manager in an effort to help amplify the organization’s mission of creating strong neighborhoods enabling community members to secure a stable home, achieve economic mobility, and determine their own future. She is the latest hire by the local community development organization as it works to support Chelsea and Revere, and is now also active in Everett.

“We’re thrilled to have Judith’s communications experience to serve TND as we continue to support residents in their efforts to build healthier, affordable, and more equitable communities,” said Rafael Mares, who leads the community development corporation.

“Judith’s background in urban studies coupled with her deeply rooted passion for empowering residents towards economic mobility and the keys to an affordable home makes her a great addition to our team,” said Mares.

“There is no question that housing stability is and will continue to be a challenge we need to work on deliberately and with a new vision,” said Garcia. “I am excited to join an organization that has redefined those paradigms and has demonstrated what it means to build dignified affordable homes for our families and our seniors.”

Garcia, had previously served as a Latinx Communications advisor for Former Congressman Joe Kennedy III and is currently the Vice President of the Chelsea City Council.