Boston Carmen’s Local 589 Endorses Jeffrey Turco for State Representative

Special to the Journal

On Tuesday, the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and following a Special Election victory, Turco is the Democratic Nominee for the March 30th General Election.

“It is with great pleasure the Executive Board and Membership of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, AFL/CIO-CLC, who represent over 5,900 working men and women of the MBTA, has endorsed Jeff Turco’s election to the Massachusetts House of Representatives,” said John Clancy, ATU Local 589 Recording Secretary. “The Carmen’s Union feels fortunate to have a friend of your stature and integrity running for the Massachusetts House of Representatives for the 19th Suffolk District. You will be an asset to the working men and women in your District..”

The Amalgamated Transit Union, of which Local 589 is a part, is the largest labor organization representing transit workers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1892, the ATU today is comprised of over 180,000 members in 270 local unions spread across 46 states and nine provinces. The Carmen’s Union represents over 5,900 workers at the MBTA. “Public Transportation is a necessity in the Commonwealth, which makes having the support of the fine men and women of Local 589 a true honor,” said Turco. “I will work to further investments in the MBTA, that includes assuring that these essential services have the resources they need to be safe and successful