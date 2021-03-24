Great News from Colombia: Jaramillo Weds Crystal Villegas

Special to the Journal

On March 20, Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Democratic State-committee Person and former Democratic candidate for State Representative of Revere and Winthrop got married to Crystal Marie Villegas of Peabody. The two met six years ago in Boston and got engaged last year. The ceremony took place in Jaramillo’s place of birth, Colombia surrounded by close friends and family.

“I’m excited to be spending the rest of my life with the person I love, and am excited for the future. It is great to be in Colombia and to celebrate this occasion in such a beautiful place” said Crystal Jaramillo.

“The moment I met Crystal I knew she was the one. I am grateful to all for their well-wishes and congratulatory messages” said Juan adding that “they are excited to start this new chapter, start a family, and taking on many battles together, on behalf of the working people.”

The newlyweds who will be living together in Revere, will be honeymooning in Cartagena for a few weeks before returning to Revere to get their lives started.

Jaramillo, the only Revere candidate in the special Democratic primary that took place March 2, 2021, won close to 65 percent of the votes in the Revere part of the 19th Suffolk District previously occupied by Speaker Bob DeLeo, falling just short of first place. The special general election is to be held on March 30.