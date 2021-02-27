Juan Jaramillo Earns Endorsement from Union Representing Essential Workers: Endorsement from UFCW 1445 Bolsters Jaramillo’s Case as the Leading Working Class Candidate

Special to the Journal

Juan Jaramillo’s campaign to succeed Speaker Bob DeLeo received another big boost after earning the endorsement of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 on Monday. Local 1445 is among the largest affiliates of the UFCW in Massachusetts representing tens of thousands of workers in retail, industrial laundries, warehousing, health care, and the expanding cannabis industry. The vast majority of the membership are considered essential workers.

In a statement endorsing Jaramillo, UFCW Local 1445 said, “UFCW Local 1445 is proud to endorse Juan Jaramillo. Our local represents unrecognized essential workers in many industries and services. Juan’s organizing experience and personal background is exactly what we need in Beacon Hill.”

“The members of Local 1445 have been at the forefront of this pandemic. Stocking the shelves in our super markets and making sure the most vulnerable communities in Revere and Winthrop had food to get by. They’ve always been essential which is why I proudly stood by then during their contract negotiations a few years ago, I’m honored to have their support.”

Jaramillo’s campaign to represent Revere and Winthrop in the State Legislature is peaking heading into the Democratic primary on March 2nd after recently earning endorsements from the Massachusetts Teachers Association, SEIU Local 509, SEIU Local 888, SEIU Local 1199, SEIU Local 32BJ, UNITE HERE 26, and the Boston Teachers Union.

The Democratic party primary for the special election for the 19th Suffolk district covers Winthrop and parts of Revere (Ward 1: Precincts 1, 2, Ward 2, Ward 3: Precincts 2, 3, Ward 5: Precinct 3.)