DelVento Earns Endorsement of State Education Leader, Former Commissioner of Massachusetts Child Care Services

Special to the Journal

The Alicia DelVento for State Representative campaign is proud to announce she has earned the endorsement of Ardith Wieworka, former Commissioner of Massachusetts Child Care Services. Ardith Wieworka and Alicia DelVento released the following statements to accompany the announcement:

“There is so much at stake in this election for public education in Winthrop and Revere,” said Alicia DelVento. “As our next State Representative, I want to pick up where I left off in the House of Representatives, fighting and delivering for our schools, our kids, and our teachers. I am proud that so many of our educators in Winthrop and Revere are part of this campaign, and I am excited that a leader like Ardith has joined our team.”

“Alicia will prioritize the issues that matter to families: quality early education and after school care so that families can work, secure in knowing their kids are safe and learning,” said Ardith Wieworka, former Commissioner of Massachusetts Child Care Services. “Leadership needs to be demonstrated: Alicia has done just that.”