Bernie Sanders Endorses Juan Jaramillo for State Rep. Of the 9th Suffolk District: Jaramillo Is the First Candidate to Earn a National Endorsement

Special to the Journal

Juan Jaramillo’s campaign to represent Revere and Winthrop in the State Legislature received a massive endorsement from United States Senator Bernie Sanders one week before election day on March 2nd.

In a statement endorsing Jaramillo, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said, “I’m endorsing Juan Jaramillo for state representative because, when he gets to the state house, he will put the working people of the 19th district before the needs of special interests and the wealthy. He’s seen up close as a union leader that the working class is right now living in great desperation, and we need to address the pain and suffering they face. He’s building a grassroots movement to win, and I’m proud to support him.”

“For decades Bernie Sanders has been fighting for working class Americans and inspired millions of young people to take back their country from the rich and the well connected,” Jaramillo said. “I am one of them and I could not be more humbled by his trust in me to continue that fight for you. This movement is for the workers of Revere and Winthrop. Together we can recover from COVID-19 stronger, guarantee healthcare for every person in the commonwealth and create thousands of good paying union jobs that will build a green economy that works for all of us.”

Jaramillo is standing out as the grassroots candidate heading into the Democratic primary on March 2nd after recently earning endorsements from the Massachusetts Teachers Association, SEIU Local 509, SEIU Local 888, SEIU Local 1199, SEIU Local 32BJ, UNITE HERE 26, and the Boston Teachers Union.

The Democratic party primary for the special election for the 19th Suffolk district covers Winthrop and parts of Revere (Ward 1: Precincts 1, 2, Ward 2, Ward 3: Precincts 2, 3, Ward 5: Precinct 3.)