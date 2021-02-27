DelVento Earns Endorsements from EMILY’s List and Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus

The Alicia DelVento for State Representative campaign is proud to announce that she has earned the endorsement of EMILY’S List and the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus (MWPC).

“I am excited to welcome to our movement the two leading organizations helping women in the Commonwealth run for office: EMILY’s List and the Massachusetts’ Women’s Political Caucus (MWPC),” said Alicia DelVento. “Strong women built our community. Not only are they our local leaders — such as Councilors Tracey Honan and Barbara Flockhart, leaders in their fields, and frontline workers helping the Commonwealth fight back from COVID-19, they are our mothers and our families. They power our campaign, and on March 2nd, I hope to take the first step towards making sure the women of the 19th Suffolk have a seat at the table in the House of Representatives for the very first time.”

“EMILY’s List is excited to endorse Alicia DelVento for the Massachusetts House,” said Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List. “Raised on Winthrop’s water tower hill, the granddaughter of a union laborer and a war refugee, Alicia has deep roots in her community and strong ties to educators, nurses, and essential workers. After working for four years as committee staff in the Massachusetts House, Alicia has the critical experience to serve the people of Winthrop and Revere and will fight to increase public school funding, protect women’s access to reproductive health care, and advocate for working families.”

The Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus (MWPC) released the following statement with their announcement: “We are proud to endorse Alicia DelVento for the Massachusetts House 19th Suffolk District seat. A Winthrop native, former House staffer, and public health policy wonk, she is ready to serve.”