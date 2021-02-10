Council Passes Resolution to Recognize February as Black History Month

The Revere City Council unanimously adopted a motion by Councilors Jessica Giannino, Patrick Keefe, and Richard Serino recognizing February as Black History Month.

Following is the text of the Resolution:

A Resolution Honoring Black History Month

Whereas, In 1926, famed African American historian and scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson, son of former slaves, established “Black History Week” to celebrate accomplishments and achievements made by Black Americans to our economic, cultural, spiritual and political development as a nation; and

Whereas, Dr. Carter G. Woodson valued education and believed that it was never too late to learn, and that it is beneficial for all Americans to continue to learn about the heritage and experiences of ALL Americans; and

Whereas, It is through learning that we become enlightened and come to understand each other more clearly; and

Whereas, In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford designated the entire month of February as Black History Month, and urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” and

Whereas, Black History Month allows for discussions of our country’s legacy of slavery, and institutional and structural racism; Now therefore be it

Resolved, That the Revere City Council hereby recognizes Black History Month, and the Council does so by honoring the contributions of Black residents to the common good of our community.