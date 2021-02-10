City Council Honors Revere Resident Fatou Drammeh

Monday night the Revere City Council honored Fatou Drammeh, founder of the local non-profit organization, Women Encouraging Empowerment, with a Certificate of Appreciation for her commitment and dedication to the community. The honor was bestowed upon Drammeh in coordination with the city’s observance of Black History Month.

Ward 6 Councilor Richard Serino, Ward 4 Councilor Patrick Keefe, and Councilor-at-Large Jessica Giannino sponsored the motion to recognize the well-known Revere resident.

“ Fatou Drammeh’s organization works to educate, advocate for, and protect the most vulnerable populations in our community,” said Serino. “Additionally, through the COVID pandemic, Fatou has truly gone above and beyond to connect residents with resources. Fatou has dedicated her entire personal and professional life to advancing the causes of social justice, economic prosperity, participatory adult education, and program development for vulnerable populations. Revere is a better city because of the work Fatou does day-in and day-out.”