32BJ SEIU Endorses Juan Jaramillo for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

Following a member-led vetting process, 32BJ SEIU is endorsing its own Juan Jaramillo for State Rep, District 19 (Revere and Winthrop), as well as Bryan Barash and Madeline Ranalli for Newton City Council in March 2021’s special election.

“These candidates have shown their dedication to making real change in the communities our members live and work in,” said Roxana Rivera, Vice President of 32BJ SEIU. “The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the economic and health disparities Black, brown, and immigrant workers and their families face. Now more than ever, we need elected officials in office who have a vision and plan for improving the Bay State’s cities for working families, such as immigration reform, racial justice, affordable housing, strong union jobs, gun control and clean air and water. I know that Juan, Bryan, and Madeline would work every day to serve the public and amplify the needs of our communities.”

Juan Jaramillo was raised in Revere after emigrating there with his parents from Colombia. He went to the city’s public schools, graduating from Revere High School. Since his adolescence, he has volunteered as a Big Brother in the Big Brother/Big Sister program, as Program Director for Revere Youth in Action, and as a coach for Pop Warner Football in Revere. During his time with 32BJ, he has helped amplify the voices of frontline janitors and security officers, many who live in Revere.

“The members of Local 32BJ have been at the forefront of this pandemic making sure that people are safe in their work spaces. They have also been leading the fight to expand workers’ protections and benefits for every worker in the Commonwealth,” said Mr. Jaramillo. “I am honored to have the support of the members of 32BJ. Together, we will build a stronger middle class by uplifting workers everywhere; from the person putting up sheet rock to the one cleaning our hospitals.”

Bryan Barash currently works as the General Counsel for State Senator Harriette Chandler, and began his career in public service by working to get former President Barack Obama elected. Madeline Ranalli has been a strong voice for gun violence prevention and for environmental and racial justice. Both candidates have a vision for making Newton a more equitable, diverse city that working people can afford to live in.

“I am so proud to have the endorsement of the hardworking people at SEIU 32BJ,” said Bryan Barash. “I know that together we can deliver on the promise of affordable housing, racial justice, environmental sustainability, and economic security for all.”

““I am deeply honored to earn the endorsement of 32BJ SEIU. Growing up in a proud union family, I understand the important work that unions do to support not just workers, but their families and entire communities as well,” said Madeline Ranalli. “As we work to recover from COVID-19 and tackle widespread economic and racial injustice, it is important now more than ever to show up for working families, and I look forward to doing that every day on the Newton City Council.”