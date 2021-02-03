Former Revere Mayor Dan Rizzo Endorses Jeff Turco for State Representative

Special to the Journal

On Tuesday, the Former Mayor of Revere, Dan Rizzo, endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and a Special Election is set for March 30th with the primary being held on March 2nd.

“For roughly 30 years, the city of Revere and our neighbors in Winthrop have had the good fortune to be represented by Speaker Bob DeLeo. Now, as he announces his retirement and moves on to the next phase of his life, we must select his replacement. I can think of no better choice than Attorney Jeff Turco,” said Rizzo. “Jeff has the academic, professional and political experience that is needed to make a positive impact on his district starting on day one. His values, work ethic, and commitment to good government are some of the many reasons why I am proud to wholeheartedly support his candidacy.”

“Dan Rizzo is a friend and great community leader,” said Turco. “As the only candidate in this race with deep roots in both Revere and Winthrop, I am truly humbled to have his support and look forward to working with him to continue our efforts to reach voters throughout the district during the Democratic Primary.”

As a seasoned attorney with local roots, Jeffrey Turco is the ideal blend of experience and professionalism, with the know-how to be a strong leader for his community in these most uncertain times. In 2005, Jeffrey was the Special Sheriff and Superintendent of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and starting in 2006 was appointed a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Agency. Since 2011, Jeffrey has owned and operated the Law Office of Jeffrey Rosario Turco in Chelsea. Working for his community has always been in the forefront for Turco. He was a resident of Revere for 33 years before moving to Winthrop with his wife Melissa. For two years he served as Town Council President in Winthrop and a School Committee member. Jeffrey resides in Winthrop with his wife, the former Melissa Carbone, and their six children.