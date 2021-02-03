Former State Rep. RoseLee Vincent Endorses Jeff Turco for State Representative

Special to the Journal

On Tuesday, Former State Representative RoseLee Vincent, endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and a Special Election is set for March 30th with the primary being held on March 2nd.

“I have known Jeff Turco since he was a child growing up in the City of Revere. It has been wonderful watching Jeff transform from a curious child into a person of great character, integrity and intelligence,” said Vincent. “His deep commitment to his family, faith, friends and community are evident by the way he lives his life. He is the only candidate, who as a husband, father, and homeowner that knows first-hand the struggles of working-class families like ours!”

Vincent added, “Jeff is by far the best person to represent our city! His experience in state government as a special counsel to the Senate, knowledge of the law as a prominent attorney, and the many volunteer organizations he leads, make Jeff the clear choice. Jeff will be able to make an immediate impact in the legislature for Revere and Winthrop and I am extremely proud to endorse him for State Representative for Revere and Winthrop.”

“RoseLee Vincent has spent her entire life giving back to the community,” said Turco. “It is truly humbling to receive the support of someone who has been so dedicated to improving the lives of working men and women. Her mentorship and thoughtfulness have helped me immensely and I know that I will continue to seek her guidance if I am victorious in this election.”