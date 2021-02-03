At Large Councilor Steven Morabito Endorses Juan Jaramillo for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

Revere City Councilor At Large Steven Morabito endorsed Revere’s own, Juan Jaramillo for State Representative. Morabito was elected in 2013 and has served as an At Large Councilor for Revere since. Councilor Morabito is working as a realtor in the city and has over 20 years of experience in the retail industry.

Like Jaramillo, Councilor Morabito is a Ward 2 native and a graduate of Revere High School. “I met Juan while he was still a student at Revere High, even then he displayed an uncommon commitment to our community,” said Morabito (D – Revere at Large) when endorsing Jaramillo. “Juan has dedicated himself to the betterment of our community, through volunteering with youth organizations and while working in the Legislature. As Revere continues to grow, we need leaders who understand the fabric of our communities and the economic needs of our city. Juan Jaramillo’s dedication and experience make him the best candidate to lead Revere and Winthrop, especially in this challenging time. I am proud to support Juan Jaramillo for State Representative for the 19th Suffolk district.”

Revere is among the communities hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, Revere and Winthrop have undergone rapid redevelopment. Both communities continue to attract new business and housing, while also working toward recovery from the compounded public health and economic crises.

“I am honored by councilor Morabito’s endorsement,” said Jaramillo (D – Revere). “Through his service to the city and his experience as a Realtor and in the retail industry, Councilor Morabito has an unparalleled understanding of the economic needs of Revere. I am excited to work toward rehabilitating Revere from this pandemic with Councilor Morabito.”

Juan Jaramillo, a life-long Revere resident, is running to represent Revere and Winthrop in the House of Representatives 19 th Suffolk District. Jaramillo, the only Revere candidate on the ballot, will fill Speaker Robert DeLeo’s seat, if elected in the March 2 nd special primary.