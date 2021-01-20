Richard A. Fucillo, Jr. Announces Candidacy For 19th Suffolk State Representative Seat

Richard A. Fucillo, Jr., announced his entry as candidate for the 19th Suffolk State Representative seat earlier this month through social media. Fucillo, a Winthrop native, a product of Winthrop Public Scools, and former Viking athlete, is running as an unenrolled candidate, distancing himself from the crowded Democratic primary. “Transparency, integrity and perseverance are the three values that are the most important to me and I vow to work hard to earn the trust from the voters in the district, says Fucillo. The position is vacated by former Speaker DeLeo who “ has served this community tirelessly for a long time, and I feel that now is the ideal time for renewed enthusiasm and a fresh perspective”, adds Fucillo.

Fucillo will run a campaign which focuses on issues that are important to all residents, and his platform includes invigorating our public schools, increasing internet access and speed while decreasing costs through competition and innovation, address the rising costs of water, battling the crises caused by addiction and taking on other public health challenges that threaten the fabric of the community. Also important to Fucillo is the need to revitalize the business community that has suffered during the pandemic and restore support to small business. Fucillo is currently in his senior year at Emerson College and plans to pursue a law degree after graduation. For additional information, he can be found on Facebook (Richard Fucillo Jr for Rep), and on Twitter and Instagram @FucilloJR_4Rep