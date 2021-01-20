Turco Names Fiore Director of Field Operations

Jeffrey Rosario Turco, candidate for state representative in the 19th Suffolk District, has named Stephen Fiore of Revere as director of field operations for his campaign.

A savvy political strategist, Fiore has worked on several campaigns both locally and statewide in the past six years. He also briefly worked on a Democratic Presidential campaign in the 2020 election.

“This is something that I am passionate about and that I love to do while fighting for what matters for my community,” said Fiore.

The former Revere High baseball star said he knew right away after meeting Turco that he wanted to be a part of his campaign.

“Jeff is honest and extremely caring and also a man of strong conviction,” said Fiore. “Jeff stands by his beliefs and will not waver based off of popular opinion.”

Fiore also likes the fact that Turco has strong ties to both Revere and Winthrop.

Turco was a resident of Revere for 33 years before moving to Winthrop. His wife, Melissa Carbone-Turco, is also a Revere native.

“I believe Jeff is the right candidate for this district with his ties and deep roots in both communities,” said Fiore.

Turco has served as president of the Winthrop Town Council and is currently president of the Revere Beach Partnership that coordinates the annual Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach. Fiore believes that Turco’s experience and knowledge of local government makes him eminently qualified to be state representative for this district.

“In these trying times there is no time for on-the-job training,” said Fiore. “As a former staffer to the late Rep. William Reinstein, Jeff has the experience and knowledge to lead our community now and I am honored to be working in his campaign for state representative.”

“I am thrilled to have Steve Fiore on my team. He is a hard-working family man, grounded in faith, and committed to a better tomorrow. He joins a long line of Fiore family members who have served the City of Revere with distinction,” Turco said.