Capobianco Quickly Qualifies for the Ballot

On Thursday, January 14, Valentino Capobianco, candidate for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District, announced that his campaign is the first to qualify for the ballot in the Special Election.

Capobianco’s campaign easily crossed the required threshold of 150 people. The fact that Capobianco’s campaign is the first to qualify is a testament to the grassroots enthusiasm and support behind his candidacy — the nomination signatures were gathered exclusively by volunteers and no paid staff was involved.

Upon qualifying for the ballot, Capobianco issued the following statement:

“I am humbled by the grassroots support that enabled our campaign to be the first to qualify for the ballot, and I look forward to fighting for every vote in Winthrop and Revere between now and March 2nd. But this race isn’t about me, it is about making sure every child receives a world-class public education, helping small businesses and workers get through the pandemic, and guaranteeing that everybody in Massachusetts has access to quality, affordable healthcare. That is what I am campaigning on, and that is what I will fight for on Beacon Hill should I have the privilege of being elected to represent the 19th Suffolk District.”

Capobianco currently serves as the Chief of Staff to State Senator Paul R. Feeney (D-Foxboro). In addition to serving on the Winthrop School Committee for the past five years, Capobianco serves as an elected member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and as a member of the Shore Educational Collaborative’s Board of Trustees. He previously served as an aide to Middlesex Sheriff Peter Kotoujian and to former House Speaker Robert DeLeo. Capobianco, a graduate of Winthrop High School and Suffolk University, is 32 years old and resides with his dog Bernie at 53 Prospect Ave in Winthrop.