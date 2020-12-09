News Lighting up the Night With Special Guest Santa Claus by Journal Staff • December 9, 2020 • 0 Comments City officials with the help of Revere Police and Fire, and a little magic from Santa Claus, officially welcomed Christmas in Revere last Friday with a tree lighting outside City Hall, which was streamed on RevereTV for residents to attend virtually. Mayor Arrigo flips theswitch and the lights came to life as Santa shouts with joy last Friday evening. Mayor Arrigo and Santa inspect the new wireless switch for City Hall’s Christmas lights, candy cane fashioned for the season.