A Deadly Blaze: One Person Dies in 4-Alarm Fire on Thornton St.

One person died in a fire that engulfed a three-story, multi-family home at 53 Thornton St. Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released. Two other occupants were injured and taken to a Boston hospital.

Revere Engine Company # 1 works to battle the Thornton Street blaze in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday.

Fire Chief Christopher Bright reported that Revere firefighters responded to the fire at 2:32 a.m. The wood-frame home was showing heavy fire on the second floor as firefighters arrived on the scene.

Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich hit the second alarm of the four-alarm fire, bringing in other fire companies for mutual aid.

Upon arrival at the scene, Revere firefighters were alerted by residents of the home that there were others still inside the home. The firefighters rushed into the burning structure and conducted a search-and-rescue operation. During the search, the firefighters discovered that a person in the second-floor apartment of the home was deceased.

The fire threatened adjacent homes on Thornton Street. But through a concerted team effort against the fast-moving blaze, the firefighters were able to contain it to the single structure.

“It was a long fight,” said Chief Bright. “It went to four alarms and we were there all night long. It was a tough night.”

The fire caused significant damage to the entire home. Nineteen people were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army were on scene to assist the displaced residents and find temporary shelter.

The Revere Fire Department, led by Capt. Mark Wolfgang, Fire Investigator, the Revere Police Departments and the State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney are investigating the cause of the fire.

Chief Bright noted that Tuesday’s fire happened almost 30 years to the day of a major fire on Thornton Street that affected many homes in the neighborhood. That blaze also began in the early-morning hours.