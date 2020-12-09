Free Testing for Revere Residents at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere has been a hot spot for Covid-19 and the lines at the many free testing sites are getting longer as the temperature is getting colder. Mayor Brian Arrigo along with the Director of the Revere Rossetti – Cowan Senior Center Debbie Peczka DiGiulio and Revere’s new Director of Public Health Lauren Buck have opened the center at 25 Winthrop Ave for free testing, for Revere Residents only. The center has been converted to a safe testing zone, open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, from 830am – 1pm. Free parking in the municipal lot off of Central Avenue, with a convenient walk thru to the center’s entrance. This facility is handicap accessible if required, and a photo id or proof of residency is necessary. The line of entrance forms in the driveway to the right of the front door, keeping social distancing in mind, leading into the main hall, which is opened doored and fans for constant air flow and completely disinfected. The testing is provided by trained EMT technicians from Fallon’s Ambulance Services, a longtime trusted name in Revere.

Mayor Arrigo and his staff are working hard to stay ahead of this pandemic, looking out for the citizens of Revere at every opportunity, giving all a peace of mind from the times ahead.