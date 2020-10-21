Suffolk Downs Hosting Pop-Up Drive-In for Halloween Films This Weekend

The HYM Investment Group is bringing the Halloween spirit this weekend with The Spooky Screen at Suffolk Downs. To provide the region with a social-distancing friendly activity for all to enjoy, the owners of the former racetrack will be hosting a pop-up drive-in Halloween movie series. The movies featured are Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, and Scream.

There will be two showings per day, at 6pm and 9pm, from Friday, October 23rd to Sunday, October 25th. As an extra treat, each ticket includes a special trick-or-treat box with candy and snacks to be enjoyed during the shows.

HYM is recreating history at the Suffolk Downs site, which, in addition to the famous horse racing track, was once home to a drive-in theater from 1957-1970. This Spooky Screen at Suffolk Downs is a continuation of the Summer Screen at Suffolk Downs experience.

There will be 6 showing between now and the 25th. Beetlejuice will be shown on Friday, Oct. 23; Hocus Pocus will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 24; and Scream will be shown on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle, and can be purchase at www.summerscreenatsuffolkdowns.com/

It is advised that you show up 30 minutes to an hour ahead of when the movie begins.

Attendees are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and remain in their vehicles, with exceptions for visits to on-site food trucks and bahrooms.