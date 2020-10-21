Freni Steps Down as Co-Chair of Commission on Disabilities

Rick Freni has stepped down as co-chair of the Revere Commission on Disabilities after four years of service on the board.

“Unfortunately I had to do it because I have a couple of surgeries scheduled,” said Freni. “I’m going to be laid up for a couple of months. If I can’t give 100 percent to the Commission, I felt that they need to get someone in there.”

Freni, 53, will be undergoing shoulder replacement surgery following a work-related injury.

Mayor Brian Arrigo appointed Freni, a well-known DJ, to the Commission in 2016.

Freni said he enjoyed his time on the Commission, crediting his fellow board members for their outstanding service while singling out Co-Chair Ralph DeCicco for his exceptional leadership.

“I can’t say enough good things about Ralph, what’s he’s done for the Commission and what he’s done for people with disabilities in the city is second to none,” said Freni. “He leads by example. He’s been out there on the front line during this COVID-19 pandemic helping people with food and housing. The kid’s a rock star.

“I’m proud to call Ralph a co-chair, but he’s also one of my dear friends in life,” added Freni.

Freni joined the Commission after his extraordinary work with The Little Ricky Foundation, an organization that raised more than $100,000 for individuals with special needs.

“I just felt the Commission on Disabilities was the right board for me to serve on,” said Freni. “I hope, God willing, if I recover well from surgery, that in the future I can rejoin the board.”