Courts Extend Start-Date for Jury Trials to Nov. 9

Trial Court Chief Justice Paula M. Carey has announced that the earliest potential start date for jury trials will be extended to Monday, Nov. 9.

The Supreme Judicial Court had authorized Phase 1 in the resumption of jury trials to begin no earlier than Oct. 23.

Courts have been working toward the gradual resumption of jury trials. Plans call for initially conducting a limited number of jury trials, with six-person juries, in a designated number of courthouses, per the report issued by the Jury Management Advisory Committee.

The Office of Jury Commissioner is cancelling jurors summoned for the weeks of Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

“We continue to review building systems to minimize any risk to jurors, court users and court staff,” said Chief Justice Carey. “We are following CDC guidance in terms of occupancy levels and want to take a few more weeks to prepare. This is a complicated process, given the coordination required.”

Any trials scheduled prior to Nov. 9 will be rescheduled.