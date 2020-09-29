BHCC to Offer Google IT Support Professional Certificate Program

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) Division of Economic and Workforce Development is offering the Google IT Support Professional Certificate Program, a five-course non-credit program developed by Google. IT Support is one of the fastest-growing fields in the United States, and this program prepares students for an entry-level job in IT Support. The program is part of Grow with Google, a Google initiative to help create economic opportunities for all Americans.

•Google IT Support Professional Certificate (WBD-100E)

Cost: $1,899

Classes start Oct. 18.

Hosted on Coursera, the five courses cover key topics in IT support: troubleshooting, customer service, networking, system administration, security, and operating systems. No experience is necessary for the program, and coursework includes a dynamic mix of video lectures, quizzes, and hands-on labs. Coursework is asynchronous, allowing students in the program to complete coursework at their own pace – students can complete the certificate in two and one-half months with 20 hours per week of work, or in eight months with six hours per week of work.

Participants will also hear from Google employees with unique backgrounds and perspectives, whose own foundation in IT support served as a jumping-off point for their careers. Upon completion, students will be able to apply for entry-level IT positions. Top employers such as Cognizant, GE Digital, Hulu, Info says, Intel, and Sprint are interested in applicants with this credential.

Training vouchers for the program may be available for Massachusetts residents who are unemployed through MassHire. Additional discounts are available for students who pay out of pocket for the program.

Learn more at bhcc.edu/corporatetraining/googleitsupportprofessionalcertificate.