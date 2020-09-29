Full Lane Closure of Route 1 Southbound

As was originally noted in a communication sent from MassDOT on September 17, From Monday, September 28 through Friday, October 5, there will be full overnight closures of Route 1 Southbound (towards Boston) from 9PM to 5AM. From 5AM to 9PM there will be two southbound lanes available. To continue southbound during the closures, exit Route 1 at Carter Street, take Carter Street to Everett Avenue, turn left on Everett Avenue, and then turn right onto the Everett Avenue on-ramp and rejoin Route 1 south.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zones. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations.