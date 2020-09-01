Knights of Columbus Provide Scholarships, Elect Officers

The Revere Knights of Columbus, St. Michael the Archangel Council #16550 has been busy despite the Corona 19 Pandemic.

In May, we did crown the Statue of the Blessed Mother at the Council.

We are proud to have a dedicated Memorial Plaque for our deceased members of the re-chartered council which was dedicated and Blessed just prior to the Pandemic.

We held our spring raffle and there were 31 raffles and many happy recipients.

We have been periodically visiting our sick brothers and their families and lending support financial, emotional and spiritual as possible.

Officers, trustees and board members were elected for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Officers include:

• John J. Verrengia – Grand Knight

• Michael Ferrante- Deputy Grand Knight

• Chancellor- Paul Ring

• Treasurer- Michael Piccardi

• Financial Secretary- Chuck Saldi

• Warden-Joshua Verrengia

• Recorder- Robert Alessi

• Advocate- Stephen Reardon

• Guards- Pat Guarino and Richie Brelsford

• Trustees- Bob Serino, Frank Deangelo, Richie Santangelo

For the time being, due to the Pandemic we are suspending the weekly Community Breakfast that was held every Tuesday –It is our hope to resume it again in more favorable times in the future.

The council was open for television mass each Sunday at 8 a.m. to watch and social distancing was practiced.

Our Annual Communion mass and breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. at St. Anthony’s, followed by a continental breakfast in the lower church —Family members of the council are welcome to come .

The Council is proud to announce our Annual scholarships for this year—Nicholas Martinez from Immaculate, Vincent Snyder from St. Anthony’s and Olivia Freni from St. Mary’s.These youngsters have demonstrated catholic values, leadership and dedication to make the community a better place. The awards were given at the August meeting.

The Council wishes to thank East Boston Savings Bank and their CEO Richard Gavengano for a very generous $1,000.00 to the council—We are incredibly indebted to them.

Due to the continuing Corona virus crisis, the Council is announcing that there will be no $5,000.00 drawing in December, which included dinner, raffles and a great time for all—However, the council has an alternative—On November 19,2020 the council will draw two raffle gift card baskets each worth $250.00 made up of valuable gift cards. -During this crisis, food has been a premium and the gift cards included Market Basket, Stop and Shop, Amazon, Visa, Luberto’s Bakery and Jimmy’s Steak house—The cost of the raffle is only $10.00 and you do not have to be present—For tickets, you may call 781-853-0490 or 781-289-8670 or email amvjjv @verizon.net

There has been a major change from Supreme Knight of Columbus and obtaining the three degrees for full Knighthood can be done by video on line in 35 minutes with Family members present.

The council is in the process of some renovations which includes a new awing, more handicap accessibility and other necessary repairs.

In the Fall, the council will hold a canned food drive rather than a clothing drive. Details to be announced.

The council is located at 29 Central Avenue and the phone number again is 781-853-0490 and messages are checked daily.