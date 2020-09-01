It Was a Busy Day at the Polls for Council President Patrick Keefe

City Council President Patrick Keefe may have not been on the ballot for Tuesday’s Primary, but he was front and center in Wards 4 and 6 on Election Day in Revere.

Keefe, who represents Ward 4 on the City Council, was seen outside the Hill Elementary School polling location holding political signs for Congressman Joe Kennedy III in support of his bid for the U.S. Senate. Keefe was one of the first elected officials in Revere to make his endorsement known in the U.S. Senate race, displaying his support since January for Kennedy in the hotly contested election versus U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

Keefe and Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito have been very visible in their support of Kennedy, often consulting with the candidate and accompanying him on campaign stops in Revere including a tour of the Broadway business district in August.

“We’re outnumbered by our peers in city government,” said Keefe, noting that Mayor Brian Arrigo and the majority of city councilors and School Committee members supported Sen. Markey’s bid for re-election.

Keefe also held signs in Ward 6 Tuesday in support of Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino in her race for the Sixteenth Suffolk District state representative position versus Joe Gravellese. Keefe is one of several councilors supporting of Giannino in her campaign for election to the seat currently held by State Rep. RoseLee Vincent who is retiring in January.

Keefe had been urged by several friends and supporters to enter the state representative race. He is a resident in the district.

“At one point I did consider running for the seat,” said Keefe. “But after talking it over with my family, I felt it was not going to be the career path I wanted to go forward with yet. I was happy to step back and support Jessica Giannino.”

Keefe was closely watching the election returns Tuesday night, calling in Revere precinct totals to Kennedy’s statewide Kennedy staff.

Keefe will be back at the podium in the City Council Chambers on Sept. 14 for the next Council meeting.