Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Costanza Named to Dean’s List at American International College

Matthew Costanza, of Revere, has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at American International College (AIC). Dean’s List students are are full time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. The College commends the extrordinary achievement and commitment of this scholar’s accomplishment during an unprecedented time.

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Diguilio on Dean’s List

Emily Diguilio of Revere has been named to the Dean’s List for the College of Visual and Performing Arts for the Spring 2020 semester at Syracuse University.

Erauda Graduates from Bryant University

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the Class of 2020 who have completed their undergraduate studies to earn a Bryant University degree.

Cherlene Erauda of Revere earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Marketing.

"Graduates of Bryant's Class of 2020 have faced challenges and demonstrated resiliency that is unprecedented," says Bryant University President Ross Gittell.

For 157 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world.

Hill Wins Award at Hamilton College Convocation

Gianni Hill, of Revere was named the recipient of The Robert A. Bankert, Jr. Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College’s annual Convocation ceremony on August 23. Hill, a senior majoring in Hispanic studies and public policy, is a graduate of Revere High School.

Members of the administration welcomed students and new faculty, and academic achievement prizes were awarded to students at the virtual ceremony officially marking the beginning of Hamilton’s 209th academic year.

The Robert A. Bankert, Jr. Prize Scholarship was established in 1970 in memory of Robert A. Bankert, Jr., Class of 1970, by his family and friends. Preference is given to a student who has evidenced broad-based extracurricular involvement and who, at the beginning of the junior year, has shown the greatest improvement in academic average.

Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework. Hamilton enrolls 1,850 students from 49 states and 49 countries. Additional information about the college can be found at www.hamilton.edu.

Basile Graduates from Emerson College

Sophia Basile of Revere recieved a BS degree in Journalism.

Salhi Completes Intensive Research Project

Ilyas Salhi of Revere a member of the class of 2021 majoring in robotics engineering and computer science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Puerto Rico Project Center: Analyzing the Past to Inform the Future.

About Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems.

Bensadok Named to Dean’s List at Quinnipiac University

The following Revere student was named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University:

Rania Bensadok To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 7,000 full-time undergraduate and 3,000 graduate and part-time students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review’s “The Best 385 Colleges.”

Murphy Named to Dean’s List at Saint Anselm

Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 879 students representing 26 states and 6 countries received this honor.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that the following student has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Daniel J. Murphy of Revere. 2020, Business About Saint Anselm College.