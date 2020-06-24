Kowloon Carhop and Drive-in Coming to a Parking Lot Near You

The Kowloon Entertainment Complex is pleased to announce the official Grand Opening Celebration of the Kowloon Carhop and Drive-in, an innovative, outdoor dining experience featuring internationally acclaimed, Diamond, Rock & Roll, Vocal, and Grammy Halls of Fame recording group, The Platters.

Diners will be able to sit, relax, and enjoy Kowloon’s signature Polynesian, Thai, and Sushi delicacies in the comfort of their vehicles, or may opt to dine in the outdoor, socially-distanced seating area or now-famous Tiki Bar. Kowloon patrons will be able to enjoy libations while listening to live music and watching major motion pictures on their newly built 40’ by 25’, open-air screen. A contemporary throwback to the early days of family entertainment.

There is no charge for the opening night; however, at future select future events, attendees with outdoor reserved seating will be required to purchase a $20.00 per person food and beverage voucher. Vehicle reservations are required. Please call 781-233-0077 to reserve a spot and for more information.

WHEN/WHERE: The grand opening celebration kicks off Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Kowloon parking lot, located on Route One North, Saugus, Massachusetts. The rain date is the following evening.

The Platters, who earned their place on America’s Soundtrack after their first timeless hit, Only You (and You Alone), catapulted the group onto the national music charts, followed by The Great Pretender, recently featured in a vital scene on Disney’s hit series Empire. The Platters mega-hit My Prayer appeared on the Oscar® nominated soundtrack of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The classic, Twilight Time, was just featured in F.X.’s The X-Files and was recently the showcase piece for Sony PlayStation’s international ad campaign. These placements prove that The Platters continue to engage music fans of all ages today with their vibrant, musical legacy.

The transcending vocal group was founded by naming member Herb Reed, a longtime Massachusetts resident who is the only vocalist to record on their more the 400 recordings. The Platters continue to travel the world today, playing theatres, arenas and will release their first L.P. with new music in more than 50 years in 2021.