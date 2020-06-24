News Briefs

Saturday DPW Disposal Service Returns

The Saturday DPW Disposal Service will return on June 27th and will continue on the last Saturday of each month, from 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. On this day, residents can bring the following items to the DPW Yard, 321R Charger street, for disposal:

No Charge Items

• Batteries

• Fluorescent Light Bulbs

• Mercury Thermometers

• Mercury Thermostats

• Nickel Cad Batteries

• Waste Oil

Electronics ($15)

• Computers

• TVs

• Other Electronics

Paint ($2/can)

• Paint cans must have original label

• NO Aerosal Cans

Other

• Propane Tanks ($10)

• Tires — No Rims ($4)

Not Eligible

• Aerosal Cans

• Anti-Freeze

• Gas Cans

The DPW Yard only takes cash and check payments. For more information, visit revere.org/trash or contact Revere 311.

Iron Workers Local 7 Endorses Joe Gravellese for State Rep.

Iron Workers Local 7 has endorsed Joe Gravellese in the race for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea, Saugus).

Local 7 represents over 3,500 workers in New England.

“I’ve had great conversations with the people at Local 7 and truly appreciate their advocacy on the issues we care about – like strengthening the pipeline to good union jobs by eliminating barriers to vocational and technical education, cracking down on wage theft, and fixing our transportation infrastructure,” said Gravellese.

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know more about the priorities of Local 7 and I look forward to fighting for them and all working people on Beacon Hill.”

Robert MacNeil, President of Iron Workers Local 7, said that Local 7 “wholeheartedly endorsed [Gravellese’s] candidacy,” referencing the importance of doing “the hard work required, such as bringing people together to have challenging conversations.”

Local 7 is the fourth announced building trades endorsement for Gravellese’s Democratic primary campaign so far, in addition to Operating Engineers Local 4, Tunnel Workers Local 88, and Bricklayers Local 3.

MVES Participates in USDA COVID-19 Food Assistance Program

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, is taking part in the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Farmers to Family Box Program.

Eight Councils on Aging and Senior Centers in Mystic Valley Elder Services’ service area participated in the program receiving a total of 865 food boxes to distribute to older adults in their communities. The food boxes, which contain hot dogs, sausages and sausage patties or chicken, are no cost to the resident so it is a form of “food pantry” items provided to Massachusetts by the USDA.

The initial delivery took place last week at the Stoneham Council on Aging where 100 boxes were dropped off. Council on Aging Director Maureen Canova and her staff will be delivering these boxes to those older adults in need in the Stoneham community.

In total, the program—which runs through the end of 2020—will provide more than 36,000 boxes of food to older adults in Massachusetts, benefiting more than 20,000 seniors.

Local 103 IBEW Endorses Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Rep.

On Tuesday, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 103 endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16thSuffolk District. Giannino officially claimed a spot on the September 1stballot after submitting the required certified signatures to the Secretary of State’s office last month.

“Jessica has strong community values and deep roots in public service, which she has proved through her work on the Revere City Council,” said Louis Antonellis, Local 103 Business Manager. “Local 103 IBEW is proud to endorse Jessica’s campaign for State Representative, and looks forward to her bringing the same level of determination and preparedness to Beacon Hill.”

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 103, located in Dorchester, represents Electricians and Technicians in the Greater Boston Area. IBEW’s mission is to provide Greater Boston’s developers with the best trained, most efficient, safest electricians and telecommunications specialists, while fostering the Union’s values of economic fairness, equal opportunity and charitable giving in the communities they work, live and raise families in.

“Having Local 103 in my corner means a lot, coming from a family full of dedicated public servants and union members,” said Giannino. “I’m running a volunteer-heavy, boots-to-the-ground style campaign. We will work tirelessly to reach as many voters as possible before the September primary and I’m so thankful to Local 103 for their support of my campaign.”

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.

MWRA WATER REPORT IS IN THE MAIL

Throughout the month of June, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority will be mailing its Annual Water Quality Report to every household in its service area.

The report also ensures that the water system meets every federal and state drinking water standard.

“Of course coronavirus is first and foremost on everyone’s mind this year. While this report looks back on water quality results from 2019, I want to assure you that your drinking water does not contain or carry the virus and that your water quality remains as excellent,” said MWRA’s Executive Director Fred Laskey. “The dedicated women and men who run this critical water system have been hard at work throughout the pandemic – protecting the watersheds, running the treatment plants, taking samples every day and performing maintenance.”

The report is distributed to over 850,000 homes in the MWRA service area as required under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. Community-specific inserts also provide information about municipal water systems.

The report is also available on-line and a Spanish language version will be available soon. A larger- print version is available upon request.

For more information, please visit MWRA’s website at www.mwra.com or call 617-242-5323.

Lasell University honors THE Class of 2020

Congratulations to the graduates of the Lasell University Class of 2020!

• Giana Leone of Revere: BS in Applied Forensic Science

• Peter Luongo of Revere: BA in Communication

• Juan Jurado-Rojas of Revere : BA in IDS Individualized

Curry College Announces Spring 2020 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates roughly 1,000 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students – those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester – must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher.

Katerina Caputo of Revere and majoring in Forensic Science

Adrien Martinez of Revere and majoring in Management

Jason Loeser Named to SNHU Dean’s List

Jason Loeser of Revere has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s (SNHU) Winter 2020 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 87-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 130,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers over 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu

Local students earn Dean’s List recognition at Norwich University

The following students have been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2020 semester:

• Austin Michael DeRosa, Revere

Katherine Elizabeth Dixon, Revere

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean’s List honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

In addition to the above criteria, students in the Spring 2020 semester had to meet the following criteria relative to the University’s transition to online instruction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which introduced the option for students to choose an alternative grading system or to maintain earned letter grades. To be eligible for President’s (GPA 4.0) and Dean’s Lists (GPA 3.40) for the Spring 2020 Semester, students must have additionally maintained full time enrollment for the Spring 2020 Semester, chosen to keep letter grades in at least 12 credits of classes, and must not have received any Incomplete or No Pass grades.

Local students receive diploma from Norwich University

The following local students officially received a degree from Norwich University on Saturday, May 2.

• Austin DeRosa of Revere received a Bachelor of Science in computer security – info assur.

• Katherine Elizabeth Dixon of Revere received a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude in criminal justice.

Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the 2020 ceremony was postponed. Details regarding a rescheduled event will be conveyed to graduates and their families as soon as they are available.

Norwich University President Emeritus Richard W. Schneider, one of the nation’s longest seated university leaders who retired on May 31 after serving at the helm for 28 years, will deliver the Commencement address to the Class of 2020.

In a congratulatory video sent to 472 graduates on Saturday, May 2, Schneider said: “This will be the spring of unforgettable events in our country…You have seen the highs and lows.” He acknowledged the spring semester cut short by the pandemic and also recounted Homecoming the year before, 2019’s bicentennial that brought over 6,000 alumni to campus to celebrate. Schneider concluded by assuring graduates that he will always be there for them. He then raised a glass in toast saying: “To the Class of 2020, we wish you the very best on your Commencement. Norwich Forever!”

Graduates include future military officers, law enforcement officers, and many who will go on to graduate school, jobs in the federal government, athletic training, construction management, and numerous sectors of public service. The Class of 2020 is comprised of 173 civilian students and 299 students in the Corps of Cadets.

Local residents make Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology

The following local residents have made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring 2020 semester.

• Ina Hajro

• Adam L Tabbert

• Robinson Adams

• Eduardo Javier Meza Ubeda

• Wilson Ochoa

Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology stresses project-based, hands-on learning, with an emphasis on cooperative education and careers, community enrichment, and contributing to the economic vitality of the Greater Boston region. The nationally ranked school is recognized as a leader in engineering, technology, design and science.

Wentworth has some 19 bachelor’s degree programs in areas such as architecture; construction management; mechanical, biomedical and civil engineering; and computer science. It offers master’s degrees in in applied computer science, architecture, civil engineering, construction management, facility management, and technology management.