2020 International Sand Sculpting Festival Cancelled

The Revere Beach Partnership (RBP) and its co-hosts, the City of Revere and Commonwealth’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, looked forward to hosting their marque event this year, the 17th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival (ISSF). With great disappointment, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the festival for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand the impact that not having this event will have on the community, however, we did not feel that any modifications to this event that traditionally draws over one million people, could be held in any way that was consistent with the current health safety guidelines of the CDC.

We know that families from across New England and from around the globe look forward to attending the event each year. Although we are disappointed that we will have to wait until 2021 to welcome our international master sculptors back to Revere Beach, we look forward to seeing you all at the event next year.

In the meantime, the Revere Beach Partnership has shifted all its attention to finding ways to promote and enhance safe and healthy recreation along Revere Beach this summer. We hope to engage with our corporate partners in this effort as we implement several programs over the coming months. Businesses interested in helping can learn more by contacting the Revere Beach Partnership at 781-902-9742 or emailing [email protected]

The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to continue the heritage of Revere Beach as a nearby retreat for New England families, to preserve the beach’s unique historic and natural assets; strengthen the beach as an asset to our community by the development of programs and partnerships that further this goal and the overall well-being of our community, and to plan and oversee the continued improvement of Revere Beach.

Residents “disappointed” but agree with decision to cancel Sand Sculpting Festival

Revere residents expressed their disappointment that the 17th Annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival had been canceled for this year.

But they understood that the COVID-19 pandemic was too much of a obstacle for the event to fully comply with the CDC and state health safety guidelines.

The Revere Beach Partnership and its co-hosts, the City of Revere and the Department of Conservation and Recreation, have built this event up to true “international” status, with more than one million visitors expected this year. It is the biggest event of its kind in the United States, the “Olympics” of sand sculpting competitions that draws artists from around the globe.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky is among the many residents who have marveled at the festival’s growth through the years.

“I’ve been involved in some manner since the first sandcastle was built, before the one million people were ever imagined,” said Novoselsky. “I’ve seen it grow to what is has become up to now. It’s a great event with great organizers and great sculptors. Thanks to Adrienne Sacco-Maguire for the first castle and getting things rolling.”

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino has attended the Sand Sculpting Festival every year since its inception.

“The Sand Sculpting Festival is a huge component of the Revere Beach community that I’ve enjoyed attending my entire life,” said Giannino. “The cancellation of the Festival saddens me, but I couldn’t agree with the decision more. We must make sacrifices and work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 to ensure the safety of all of our residents.”