Arrigo Launches Raise up Revere Fund to Support Families, Businesses Through Ongoing COVID-19 Recovery

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley recently announced the launch of the Raise Up Revere Fund, focused on meeting the immediate needs of Revere families and small businesses that have been most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as longer-term strategies and innovative ideas that continue to move Revere forward as a community.

Seeded with $75,000 from the United Way and $250,000 from an anonymous benefactor, the Fund will collaborate closely with new and existing nonprofit partners in their ongoing work to provide emergency aid, support Revere’s cultural and small business communities, and engage Revere youth and families. Existing partners include The Neighborhood Developers (TND), Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR), Women Encouraging Empowerment (WEE) Revere, and The First Congressional Church of Revere Food Pantry.

“Revere has always been a resilient city of hard working people who take care of each other. As we face unprecedented times, I’m asking our partners, residents and neighbors to rally together and donate to help those in our community who are facing serious and urgent needs,” Mayor Arrigo said.

Immediate needs include but are not limited to housing, food insecurity, utilities support, internet connectivity for families with school-aged children, child care, and other basic needs, as well as support for small businesses with a goal of getting people back to work in a safe environment.

“It’s been three months since COVID-19 changed nearly every aspect of daily life for our communities, and this pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on Revere families and businesses,” said Michael K. Durkin, President and Chief Executive Officer at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “The people of Revere have continued to come together to get through one of the most challenging times in their city’s history, and the Raise Up Revere Fund will help meet the immediate needs of Revere youth, families and small businesses, and support new and innovative solutions to meet the city’s longer-term challenges and opportunities.”

All gifts are tax-deductible and 100% of the proceeds (net credit card fees) will go to individuals supported by nonprofits already working in Revere. Donations to the fund can be made online or via your Donor Advised Fund by including “The Raise Up Revere Fund” in your recommendation details. Our tax ID number is 04-2382233. You can also send a check to the following address: United Way of Massachusetts Bay, PO Box 51381, Boston, MA 02205-1381. Please make checks out to “United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley” and include “The Raise Up Revere Fund” in the memo of your check.