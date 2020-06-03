Anti-Racist Demonstration Set for Revere Cancelled by Organizers

By Taylor Giuffre-Catalano, With Contributions from Brandon Brito, Matthew Brito, and Elijah Nater

After the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, younger members of the community banded together to make a change. Please read the following message from the organizers of the cancelled Revere Against Racism Peace March:

There has been a lot of hurt in this country’s heart lately. This hurt is justified and, ultimately, revolutionary. I know many of you were looking forward to participating in the upcoming peaceful protest. I know many others were afraid that the peaceful protest would end in destruction.

As a result of Sunday’s violent and destructive riots in Boston, the organizers of the Revere Against Racism Peace March are actively working with the City of Revere to come up with an effective alternative to our previously scheduled demonstration. Residents of our City have voiced their concerns over the safety of the Peace March, and we have heard them loud and clear. We love and respect our City and its people, and our main concern is the safety and security of residents, properties, small businesses, and City Emergency Services. Considering how the nation, and the City, are still grappling with the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health was also a concern.

The organizers reiterate: the protest has been cancelled, and we are working with the City of Revere to create positive, peaceful change, no matter what. Despite the cancellation, we are still selling t-shirts to show that Revere residents stand against racism:

We will continue to discuss the best way to express our First Amendment rights, and we will continue to fight for peace and equality within our community, and within our country.

To those who supported the protest, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Your support has made an incredible impact on our lives and on our mission, and we will continue to work with City of Revere leaders to spread our message of peace, love, and positivity. To those who were worried, we hear you, and your safety will always be paramount.

Again, we ask that you respect our decision to cancel the protest, and to respect the concerns of residents, and please do not show up on Friday as this event has been effectively cancelled.

Positive change is inevitable.