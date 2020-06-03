News Briefs

City Gives Additional Grant Awards

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced additional grant awards made through the City’s Emergency Small Business Program. To date, more than 60 small businesses are slated to receive over $170,000 in grants. The grants range from $1,000-$5,000, dependent upon the size of the business and documented need. Applications are still open for businesses who qualify, and funds can be used for working capital costs such as payroll, lease obligations, utility and/or debt payments, and inventory expenses.

The City’s Business Response Team also announced the start of virtual office hours for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Held via Zoom on Tuesday mornings at 11:00 AM and available in English and Spanish, office hours will focus on answering questions regarding the State’s reopening plans. Small businesses can register for office hours at Revere.org/officehours.

The City’s Emergency Response Team has added new data to the Revere.org/coronavirus website to align with metrics being tracked by the Commonwealth’s Reopening Advisory board. Data includes the percentage of positive test rates for Revere residents.

With unemployment fraud on the rise, the Commonwealth is urging residents to be vigilant. If you suspect someone may be committing fraud, report it to the Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity Department. To learn more, visit the State’s website on unemployment fraud.

Council Will Hold Moment of Silence for Corey Abrams

City Council President Patrick Keefe said the Council will observe a moment of silence for former Ward 1 Councillor Corey Abrams at its meeting on Monday, June 8.

Mr. Abrams died unexpectedly on May 31. He briefly served as the Ward 1 councillor in 2010.

Revere City Offices Not Yet Open to the Public

Though many Revere city employees returned to work at City Hall on June 1, the building is not open to the public and no date for its full re-opening has been set.

Robert Marra, chief of staff for Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office, said Tuesday, “Many employees returned to work at City Hall on Mon-day, June 1. Work is ongoing on a wide variety of necessary preparations that must be completed before it is safe to open the doors to the public. These include sneeze guards, plexiglass di-viders where the public has substantial interaction with staff, and modification of the Pleasant Street ground level entrance as a single-entry point to the building. Similar preparatory work is necessary at the Legion Building where Veterans’ Services and Inspectional Services are located, and at the Parks and Rec build-ing. As soon as the work is completed, facilities will open to the public in accord with guidelines and precautions issued by the state Department of Public Health.”

MVES Awarded More Than $82K to Support Senior Volunteer Service

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) recently received a Senior Corps RSVP grant of $82,397.00 from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering and service.

The funds were awarded as part of a Senior Corps RSVP grant competition to increase the impact of national service in the Mystic Valley region. Established in 1971, RSVP programs engage older Americans in volunteer opportunities across the country. These volunteers have been a critical resource for nationwide response efforts—in everything from hunger prevention to natural disasters.

“This funding provides much-needed support to our RSVP program, in which our volunteers share their time and expertise with a wide variety of community members, from elementary school children to those enrolling in Medicare,” said Leah Mulrenan, Mystic Valley Elder Services’ RSVP Director and Volunteer Program Manager. Mulrenan oversees and supports over 400 volunteers in the Mystic Valley region, many of whom are serving critical community functions, such as serving food at senior dining sites, assisting elders with bill paying tasks, or distributing goods at food pantries.

Established in 1971, RSVP programs engage Americans age 55 and older in citizen service that addresses the nation’s most-pressing challenges—everything from fighting the opioid epidemic, reducing crime and reviving cities, connecting veterans to jobs and benefits, preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs, and ensuring seniors age independently and with dignity.

While serving, Senior Corps volunteers also improve their own lives, staying active and healthy through service. A growing body of research points to mental and physical health benefits associated with volunteering, including lower mortality rates, increased strength and energy, decreased rates of depression, and fewer physical limitations. Mystic Valley Elder Services offers a variety of volunteer opportunities, which range from commitments of just a few hours each month, to multiple days each week.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at Mystic Valley Elder Services, and to find the one that’s best for you, please call 781-388-2375 or visit mves.org/volunteer.

MCOFU Endorses Giannino for State Representative

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU) endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16thSuffolk District. Giannino officially claimed a spot on the September 1stballot after submitting the required certified signatures to the Secretary of State’s office last month.

“In the opinion of our Executive Board, nobody will fight harder than Jessica Giannino for pulic safety and to improve the quality of lives for the residents who reside in the 16thSuffolk District,” said Kevin Flanagan, MCOFU Legislative Representative.

The MCOFU currently represents all employees in Bargaining Unit 4 of the DOC, Bristol County Jail and House of Correction CO’s, the Plymouth County BCI and Communication Officers and the Dukes County Correction Officers.

“I’m beyond grateful for the endorsement of such a strong union like MCOFU,” said Giannino. “Public service runs in my family, so I understand the need for representation and support for what has become the largest law enforcement Union in New England over the last 30 years.

Raft Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for a 12-month period. To check eligibility and for help with applications, call the CONNECT Hotline at 617-712-3487.